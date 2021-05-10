Power forward Charlie Stramel on the fast track to the Badgers men's hockey team

He was listed at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds when he played for Team USA, and scouts noted his combination of power and skill. Stramel said he has always been one of the biggest kids in his classes but the challenge was getting the strength to match.

"It's still something I'm working on today," he said.

His October birth date means he isn't eligible for the NHL draft until 2023. Another year at the NTDP and the 2022-23 season with the Badgers should give him plenty of scouting viewings.

"When I earn my spot into the lineup on the team I feel like they play the type of style ... where I can make an impact that first year there at Wisconsin," Stramel said. "And that'll obviously help out the draft stuff as well."

NCAA coaches aren't allowed to make scholarship offers until Aug. 1 before a prospect's junior year in high school. Stramel's advancement became official for recruiting purposes in late February.

The NCAA hasn't allowed recruiting visits during the pandemic but Stramel took part in a camp at UW before rules establishing the age when prospects can be contacted were enacted.