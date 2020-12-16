Postponements leave Badgers women's hockey team with only 3 home series, 16 regular-season games

The five Badgers freshmen have had nothing close to the typical first-year experience with the campus and LaBahn Arena game environment, Johnson said.

The returning players had to process losing games that they were anticipating since they had to work through having the NCAA Tournament wiped out by the pandemic in March.

"The physical part is one thing, but the mental strain of what's going to happen tomorrow just sort of wears on everybody because you don't know what's going to happen tomorrow," Johnson said. "You can have a great day and anticipate what tomorrow might look like, but until you get up and actually handle what's in front of you, you don't know what it's about."

Uncertainty was the story of the first part of the Badgers' season. There's always someone sitting out because the WCHA has an odd number of teams and no nonconference games in 2020-21. UW was the odd team out for the opening weekend.

Then they split a series at Ohio State. COVID-19 then hit and the players were sent home to finish the semester and spend the holidays with family. Johnson said the six players who tested positive are all "in a good place" with their health.

Johnson and assistant coaches Dan Koch and Jackie Crum had a lot of practice sessions to use to try to make the players better.