Postponements leave Badgers women's hockey team with only 3 home series, 16 regular-season games

If there's one takeaway from the first month of the NCAA women's hockey season, it's that schedules merely are guidelines until the teams actually get on the ice.
Take that under advisement as you read that the University of Wisconsin finally has games on the calendar for the second phase of its Western Collegiate Hockey Association season.
The top-ranked Badgers are scheduled to return to play Jan. 2 and 3 at Minnesota State. Those are two of 14 UW games set for a nine-week stretch in January and February leading into the WCHA playoffs.
The league released the 2021 portion of the schedule Wednesday, conceding its teams will play varying numbers of games — from 16 to 22 if all goes well from here.
After an increase of COVID-19 cases on the roster wiped out six of the eight Badgers games scheduled for November and December, coach Mark Johnson said before Wednesday's release the rest of the slate had to be easily moldable into whatever form is needed.
"You've got to anticipate some hiccups along the way," he said. "Something's most likely going to happen that we can't foresee. So you have to have a little bit of flexibility built within it so you're able to get some games or a team needs a couple games that you're going to be able to do that."
Six Badgers players, or 25% of the roster, tested positive for the coronavirus in the span of a week. A series at Minnesota on Dec. 4 and 5 was called off the morning it was supposed to start, then home sets against Minnesota Duluth and Ohio State for the following two weekends were postponed when it became clear UW wouldn't have enough players to compete.
The five Badgers freshmen have had nothing close to the typical first-year experience with the campus and LaBahn Arena game environment, Johnson said.
The returning players had to process losing games that they were anticipating since they had to work through having the NCAA Tournament wiped out by the pandemic in March.
"The physical part is one thing, but the mental strain of what's going to happen tomorrow just sort of wears on everybody because you don't know what's going to happen tomorrow," Johnson said. "You can have a great day and anticipate what tomorrow might look like, but until you get up and actually handle what's in front of you, you don't know what it's about."
Uncertainty was the story of the first part of the Badgers' season. There's always someone sitting out because the WCHA has an odd number of teams and no nonconference games in 2020-21. UW was the odd team out for the opening weekend.
Then they split a series at Ohio State. COVID-19 then hit and the players were sent home to finish the semester and spend the holidays with family. Johnson said the six players who tested positive are all "in a good place" with their health.
Johnson and assistant coaches Dan Koch and Jackie Crum had a lot of practice sessions to use to try to make the players better.
"You could see that they enjoyed coming to practice," Johnson said. "They practiced hard, they competed hard. And if you're able to do that, you're going to get better. The next step is to try to get a handful of games to see what it looks like."
How Badgers players handle the upcoming weeks away from the team will go a long way in determining their success when games resume, Johnson said.
The Badgers have only 16 games on the regular-season schedule and only six of them at home because of this month's postponements. They host Ohio State on Jan. 8 and 9, Minnesota on Jan. 15 and 16 and Bemidji State on Feb. 12 and 13.
The 2021 schedule released Wednesday by the WCHA gives four teams a maximum of 20 regular-season games. Minnesota State is slated for 22 and Ohio State 18.
The Badgers are slated for two series against Big Ten rivals Minnesota and Ohio State, including the one against the Buckeyes that was completed. They'll play one series each against Bemidji State, Minnesota Duluth, Minnesota State and St. Cloud State.
The format for the WCHA's postseason tournament still is to be determined, according to the league. The final standings will be determined by points percentage instead of raw points because of the unbalanced number of regular-season games for WCHA teams.
Badgers women's hockey 2020-21 schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Time/result
|Friday, Nov. 27
|at Ohio State
|L 3-2
|Saturday, Nov. 28
|at Ohio State
|W 5-0
|Friday, Dec. 4
|at Minnesota
|PPD
|Saturday, Dec. 5
|at Minnesota
|PPD
|Friday, Dec. 11
|Minnesota Duluth
|PPD
|Saturday, Dec. 12
|Minnesota Duluth
|PPD
|Friday, Dec. 18
|Ohio State
|PPD
|Saturday, Dec. 19
|Ohio State
|PPD
|Saturday, Jan. 2
|at Minnesota State
|TBA
|Sunday, Jan. 3
|at Minnesota State
|TBA
|Friday, Jan. 8
|Ohio State
|TBA
|Saturday, Jan. 9
|Ohio State
|TBA
|Friday, Jan. 15
|Minnesota
|TBA
|Saturday, Jan. 16
|Minnesota
|TBA
|Friday, Jan. 22
|at St. Cloud State
|TBA
|Saturday, Jan. 23
|at St. Cloud State
|TBA
|Friday, Feb. 5
|at Minnesota
|TBA
|Saturday, Feb. 6
|at Minnesota
|TBA
|Friday, Feb. 12
|Bemidji State
|TBA
|Saturday, Feb. 13
|Bemidji State
|TBA
|Friday, Feb. 26
|at Minnesota Duluth
|TBA
|Saturday, Feb. 27
|at Minnesota Duluth
|TBA
Fave 5: Sports reporter Todd D. Milewski picks his most memorable stories of 2020
This group of stories looks back on a Miracle, gets the details on the details of a jersey design and provides a window into an epic journey.
OK, this one was written in 2019 but it appeared in the paper in 2020, so I'm including it. A lot of memories in a few days in Pasadena.
The 40th anniversary of the Miracle on Ice was in February, and we got treated to Mark Johnson telling some of the stories that never get old.
Former Badgers player Claudia Kepler of Verona had a whirlwind journey end with a championship and some great yarns.
The designers of Forward Madison FC's drip kit were meticulous in going through the processes they used.
Those who helped Badgers captain Ty Emberson him grow into the player he is described how they saw it happen.
