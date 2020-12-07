 Skip to main content
Positive COVID-19 test within Badgers men's hockey team postpones series at Michigan State
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Positive COVID-19 test within Badgers men's hockey team postpones series at Michigan State

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey series at Michigan State has been postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test within the Badgers program, the schools announced Monday morning.

The series was scheduled to be played Tuesday and Wednesday in East Lansing, Michigan, where the Badgers were staying since Saturday.

The games, UW's final scheduled contests of 2020, are expected to be rescheduled for the 2021 portion of the schedule.

The Badgers played the first part of a road trip at Ohio State last Thursday and Friday, then moved on to Michigan to await the series against the Spartans.

UW already had four players out because of COVID-19 protocols — forwards Roman Ahcan, Tarek Baker, Dominick Mersch and Ty Pelton-Byce. One had tested positive and the others were close contacts, UW confirmed.

Another positive test came back from UW's antigen testing Sunday, senior associate athletic director Jason King said. That positive was confirmed using PCR testing.

King said the medical staffs from UW and Michigan State recommended to postpone the games. Both schools' athletic staffs agreed and the process of sending the Badgers home began Sunday night, King said.

"I feel strongly that this was the right thing to do," King said.

One bus returned Sunday night and another was on the way Monday morning. The player who tested positive was scheduled to travel separately via car service later Monday.

King said the entire men's hockey team will be given PCR tests Tuesday. Those results will dictate whether the team can resume practice before players depart for the holidays.

The second-half schedule hasn't been released, but King said the Big Ten is hoping to have it out soon.

The Badgers also were scheduled to play Michigan State without forwards Dylan Holloway, who has been in Canada's World Junior Championship camp since Nov. 15, and Cole Caufield. Caufield and Badgers equipment manager Nate LaPoint traveled to East Lansing with the team after the Ohio State series but immediately left for the U.S. World Juniors camp in Plymouth, Michigan.

The three close contacts from the positive test that was confirmed during Thanksgiving week all were out of quarantine as of Monday, King said. They could have joined the team in Michigan if the series against the Spartans hadn't been called off.

The postponement was the first this season for the Big Ten, which was the first NCAA Division I league to start play after a coronavirus delay. Nine of 61 Division I men's teams have canceled the 2020-21 season and most of the others have experienced postponements or cancellations.

It was the second postponement in four days for a UW hockey team. The Badgers women's hockey series at Minnesota last Friday and Saturday was postponed because of positive tests in the UW program.

At least two Badgers women's hockey players tested positive for COVID-19. More information was expected later Monday.

This story will be updated.

Get ready for Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey season with State Journal's in-depth coverage

Wisconsin State Journal reporter Todd D. Milewski breaks down everything Badgers fans need to know about the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, the competition the Badgers face in the Big Ten, and other stories to watch during the 2020-21 season. 

