Positive COVID-19 test within Badgers men's hockey team postpones series at Michigan State

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

One bus returned Sunday night and another was on the way Monday morning. The player who tested positive was scheduled to travel separately via car service later Monday.

King said the entire men's hockey team will be given PCR tests Tuesday. Those results will dictate whether the team can resume practice before players depart for the holidays.

The second-half schedule hasn't been released, but King said the Big Ten is hoping to have it out soon.

The Badgers also were scheduled to play Michigan State without forwards Dylan Holloway, who has been in Canada's World Junior Championship camp since Nov. 15, and Cole Caufield. Caufield and Badgers equipment manager Nate LaPoint traveled to East Lansing with the team after the Ohio State series but immediately left for the U.S. World Juniors camp in Plymouth, Michigan.

The three close contacts from the positive test that was confirmed during Thanksgiving week all were out of quarantine as of Monday, King said. They could have joined the team in Michigan if the series against the Spartans hadn't been called off.