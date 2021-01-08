Players to watch and things to know for the Badgers men's hockey series vs. Minnesota

Golden Gophers (10-0, 8-0-0 Big Ten) Coach: Bob Motzko, 44-30-11 in his third season at Minnesota, 320-222-60 in his 16th season overall. Player to watch: Junior left wing Sampo Ranta, a one-time Badgers recruit, scored three goals in two games against Arizona State. He was named the Big Ten's second star of the week and has seven goals for the season. You should know: The Gophers have trailed for only 19:36 out of the 600 minutes they have played (3%). They've led for 456:53 (76%). ... The two shutouts that Jack LaFontaine has this season is the same as the team's total for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons combined. Including two seasons at Michigan, he has been pulled from three of his five starts against the Badgers. One of them, however, a 4-1 victory on Nov. 22, 2019, was due to injury. Badgers men's hockey players in action at the World Junior Championship
United States' Cole Caufield (13) and Jackson Lacombe (5) celebrate a goal against Finland's during the second period of a game in preparation for the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships, in Edmonton, Alberta, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
United States' Cole Caufield, not seen, scores on Finland goalie Kari Piiroinen during the second period of a game in preparation for the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships, in Edmonton, Alberta, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
United States' Cole Caufield (13) is congratulated for his goal against Finland during the second period of a game in preparation for the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships, in Edmonton, Alberta, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
United States' Alex Turcotte (15) and Finland's Ville Heinola (4) watch the puck along the boards during the second period of a game in preparation for the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships, in Edmonton, Alberta, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
United States' Alex Turcotte (15) is checked by Finland's Benjamin Korhonen (36) during the third period of a game in preparation for the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships, in Edmonton, Alberta, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
United States' Alex Turcotte (15) is checked by Finland's Benjamin Korhonen (36) during the third period of a game in preparation for the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships, in Edmonton, Alberta, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
Canada's Dylan Holloway (10) and Russia's Maxim Groshev (28) work for the puck during the first period of a game leading up to the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
Canada's Dylan Holloway (10) and Russia's Vasili Podkolzin (19) compete for the puck during the first period of a game leading up to the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
Canada's Dylan Holloway (10) and Russia's Semyon Chistyakov (6) vie for the puck during the second period of a game leading up to the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
Canada's Dylan Holloway (10) checks Russia's Shakir Mukhamadullin (17) during the third period of a game leading up to the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
Canada's Dylan Holloway (10) is stopped by Russia's goalie Artur Akhtyamov (29) as Yan Kuznetsov (2) defends during the third period of a game leading up to the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
United States' Cole Caufield (13), Cam York (4), Henry Thrun (3) and Matthew Boldy (12) celebrate a goal against Russia during the first period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
United States' Alex Turcotte (15) is checked by Russia's Yan Kuznetsov (2) during the first period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
United States' Cole Caufield (13) is stopped by Russia goalie Yaroslav Askarov (1) as Kirill Kirsanov (20) defends during the second period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
United States' Alex Turcotte (15) chases as Russia's Yegor Chinakhov (21) scores an empty-net goal during the third period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
Canada's Dylan Holloway (10) is stopped by Germany goalie Arno Tiefensee (1) as Mario Zimmermann (25) defends during the first period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
Canada's Jakob Pelletier (12) and Dylan Holloway (10) check Germany's Jan Munzenberger (27) during the first period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
Canada's Dylan Holloway (10) is checked by Germany's Maximilian Glotzl (22) during the first period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game in Edmonton on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
Canada's Kaedan Korczak (3), Dylan Holloway (10), Alex Newhook (15), Dylan Cozens (22) and Bowen Byram (4) celebrate a goal against Germany during the second period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
United States' Alex Turcotte (15) is stopped by Austria goalie Sebastian Wraneschitz (1) as Philipp Wimmer (4) defends during the first period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
United States' Cole Caufield (13) is checked by Austria's Finn Van Ee (26) during the first period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game in Edmonton, Alberta, on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
United States' Alex Turcotte (15) celebrates a goal against Austria during the first period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game in Edmonton, Alberta, on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
United States' Cole Caufield (13), Matthew Boldy (12) and Matthew Beniers (10) celebrate a goal against Austria during during the second period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
United States' Arthur Kaliyev (28), Matthew Boldy (12) and Cole Caufield (13) celebrate a goal as Austria's Timo Pallierer (12) skates past during the second period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
United States' Alex Turcotte (15) is stopped by Czech Republic's goalie Lukas Parik (1) as Jan Mysak (19) defends during the second period of a match at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships in Edmonton, Alberta on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.(Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
United States' Alex Turcotte (15) and and Trevor Zegras (9) celebrate a goal against the Czech Republic during the second period of a match at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships in Edmonton, Alberta on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.(Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
United States' Alex Turcotte (15) is checked by Czech Republic's David Vitouch (18) during the second period of a match at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships in Edmonton, Alberta on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.(Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
United States' Alex Turcotte (15) is injured against the Czech Republic during the third period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game in Edmonton, Alberta on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.(Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
United States' Alex Turcotte (15) reacts as the puck goes in the net past Czech Republic's goalie Lukas Parik (1) during the third period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game in Edmonton, Alberta on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.(Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
United States' Cole Caufield (13), Arthur Kaliyev (28), Matthew Boldy (12) and Trevor Zegras (9) celebrate a goal on Czech Republic's goalie Lukas Parik (1) during the third period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game in Edmonton, Alberta on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.(Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
United States' Cole Caufield (13) celebrates a goal with Matthew Boldy (12) against the Czech Republic during the third period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game in Edmonton, Alberta on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.(Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
Canada's Dylan Holloway (10) is caught between Finland's Eemil Viro (6) and Mikael Pyyhtia (21) during the first period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
Canada's Dylan Holloway (10) reacts as the puck goes in past Finland goalie Kari Piiroinen (1) as Santeri Hatakka (2) watches during the second period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
Canada's Dylan Holloway (10) checks Finland's Kasper Simontaival (29) during the third period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
United States' Trevor Zegras (9) celebrates his goal with Alex Turcotte (15) during the first period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game against Sweden Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
United States' Alex Turcotte (15) reacts to a goal as Sweden goalie Hugo Alnefelt (30) looks on during the first period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
Sweden's Tobias Bjornfot (3) checks United States' Cole Caufield (13) during the first period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
United States' Alex Turcotte celebrates his goal against Sweden during the second period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
Sweden's Emil Heineman (13) checks United States' Alex Turcotte (15) during the second period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
Sweden goalie Hugo Alnefelt (30) fails to stop a goal by United States' Alex Turcotte (15) as Tobias Bjornfot (3) defends during the second period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
United States' Alex Turcotte (15) and Trevor Zegras (9) celebrate a goal as Sweden goalie Hugo Alnefelt (30) sits on the ice during the second period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
Sweden goalie Jesper Wallstedt (1) makes a save as United States' Alex Turcotte (15) and Sweden's Philip Broberg (5) try for the rebound during the third period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
Canada's Dylan Holloway (10) checks Czech Republic's David Jiricek (8) during the second period of an IIHL World Junior Hockey Championship game, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Jason Franson
United States' Cole Caufield (13) is stopped by Slovakia goalie Simon Latkoczy (30) during the second period of an IIHL World Junior Hockey Championship game, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Jason Franson
United States' Alex Turcotte (15) is stopped by Slovakia goalie Simon Latkoczy (30) during the second period of an IIHL World Junior Hockey Championship game, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Jason Franson
United States' Cole Caufield (13) celebrates a goal against Slovakia during the second period of an IIHL World Junior Hockey Championship game, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Jason Franson
United States' Alex Turcotte (15) is stopped by Slovakia goalie Simon Latkoczy (30) during the third period of an IIHL World Junior Hockey Championship game, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Jason Franson
Canada's Dylan Holloway (10) checks Russia's Danil Chaika (5) during IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP
JASON FRANSON
Canada's Dylan Holloway (10) is stopped by Russia's Yaroslav Askarov (1) as Artemi Knyazev (3) and Mikhail Abramov (9) defends during third-period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
United States' Alex Turcotte (15) scores against Finland goalie Kari Piiroinen (1) as Henri Nikkanen (28) defends during first-period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
United States' Alex Turcotte (15) celebrates his goal against Finland goalie Kari Piiroinen (1) as Henri Nikkanen (28) defends during first-period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
United States' Alex Turcotte (15) celebrates his goal against Finland goalie Kari Piiroinen (1) during first-period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
United States' Cole Caufield (13) reacts as the puck goes in past Finland goalie Kari Piiroinen (1) during second-period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
United States' Matthew Boldy (12) celebrates his goal against Finland with teammates Trevor Zegras (9) and Cole Caufield (13) during second-period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
Canada's Dylan Holloway (10) is stopped by U.S. goalie Spencer Knight (30) as Henry Thrun (3) defends during the first period of the championship game in the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
United States' Alex Turcotte (15) and Trevor Zegras (9) celebrate a goal against Canada during the first period of the championship game in the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Jason Franson
Canada's goalie Devon Levi (1) is ran into by United States' Alex Turcotte (15) and Dylan Holloway (10) during the first period of the championship game in the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Jason Franson
United States' Trevor Zegras, Alex Turcotte (and Drew Helleson (2) celebrate a goal against Canada during the first period of the championship game in the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
Canada's Kaiden Guhle (21) checks United States' Cole Caufield (13) during the second period of the championship game in the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
Canada's Dylan Holloway (10) checks United States' Brett Berard (21) during the third period of the championship game in the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
United States' Trevor Zegras, left, wears his country's flag as Cole Caufield hoists the trophy after the team's win over Canada in the title game in the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
United States' Cole Caufield celebrates the team's win over Canada in the title game in the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
United States' Cole Caufield celebrates the team's win over Canada in the title game in the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
The U.S. team celebrates a win over Canada in the title game in the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
JASON FRANSON
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!