Players to watch and things to know for the Badgers men's hockey series vs. Minnesota

Golden Gophers (10-0, 8-0-0 Big Ten)

Player to watch: Junior left wing Sampo Ranta, a one-time Badgers recruit, scored three goals in two games against Arizona State. He was named the Big Ten's second star of the week and has seven goals for the season.

You should know: The Gophers have trailed for only 19:36 out of the 600 minutes they have played (3%). They've led for 456:53 (76%). ... The two shutouts that Jack LaFontaine has this season is the same as the team's total for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons combined. Including two seasons at Michigan, he has been pulled from three of his five starts against the Badgers. One of them, however, a 4-1 victory on Nov. 22, 2019, was due to injury.