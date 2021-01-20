Players to watch and things to know for the Badgers men's hockey series at Penn State

No. 12 UW vs. Penn State

Badgers (8-6, 6-3-0-1 Big Ten)

You should know: The Badgers planned to split starts for goalies Robbie Beydoun and Cameron Rowe in the past two series but scrapped the idea after a good opening game in each. The first was from Beydoun against Minnesota; Rowe followed against Arizona State. Granato didn't say who'd start Thursday, but said the plan to split remained. ... Left wing Roman Ahcan is out for the series opener because of a one-game suspension by the Big Ten. He was punished for a check to the head in the third period last Sunday.