Players to watch and things to know for the Badgers men's hockey series at Penn State

No. 12 UW vs. Penn State
When, where: 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Pegula Ice Arena, State College, Pennsylvania.
TV: None.
Web stream: BTNPlus.com (subscription).
Radio: 1310 AM, with Brian Posick and Ian Perrin.
Badgers (8-6, 6-3-0-1 Big Ten)
Coach: Tony Granato, 70-78-12 in his fifth season at UW and overall.
Player to watch: Senior left wing Linus Weissbach has two goals and four assists in a four-game point streak. He has six goals and 15 points in 15 games against Penn State.
You should know: The Badgers planned to split starts for goalies Robbie Beydoun and Cameron Rowe in the past two series but scrapped the idea after a good opening game in each. The first was from Beydoun against Minnesota; Rowe followed against Arizona State. Granato didn't say who'd start Thursday, but said the plan to split remained. ... Left wing Roman Ahcan is out for the series opener because of a one-game suspension by the Big Ten. He was punished for a check to the head in the third period last Sunday.
Nittany Lions (7-7, 4-7-1-0 Big Ten)
Coach: Guy Gadowsky, 152-127-23 in his ninth season at Penn State, 325-325-60 in his 21st season overall.
Player to watch: Senior left wing Alex Limoges has eight goals and 23 points in 17 career games against the Badgers. He leads the team with eight goals and 14 points this season.
You should know: Penn State has won four straight home games against the Badgers, starting with Game 2 of a Big Ten quarterfinal series in March 2019. The Nittany Lions have scored at least five goals in five of their last 10 games against UW at Pegula Ice Arena. ... After being outscored 23-10 in starting the season 0-5, Penn State is 7-2. ... In 12 games against Big Ten teams, Penn State has allowed 44 goals, an average of 3.67 per game. Thirteen of those came in a pair of losses at UW in November.
— Todd D. Milewski
Fave 5: Sports reporter Todd D. Milewski picks his most memorable stories of 2020
This group of stories looks back on a Miracle, gets the details on the details of a jersey design and provides a window into an epic journey.
OK, this one was written in 2019 but it appeared in the paper in 2020, so I'm including it. A lot of memories in a few days in Pasadena.
The 40th anniversary of the Miracle on Ice was in February, and we got treated to Mark Johnson telling some of the stories that never get old.
Former Badgers player Claudia Kepler of Verona had a whirlwind journey end with a championship and some great yarns.
The designers of Forward Madison FC's drip kit were meticulous in going through the processes they used.
Those who helped Badgers captain Ty Emberson him grow into the player he is described how they saw it happen.