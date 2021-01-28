Players to watch and things to know for the Badgers men's hockey series against Michigan State

Spartans (6-8-2, 3-7-2-2 Big Ten)

Player to watch: Junior goaltender Drew DeRidder is seventh in the country with a .937 save percentage and has held opponents to two goals or fewer in eight of 16 starts this season.

You should know: Those eight games where DeRidder has allowed two goals or fewer represent five of the last-place Spartans' six victories. They're 1-7 when allowing three or more, with the only win at Notre Dame on Dec. 20, 4-3 in overtime. ... Michigan State is one of only six teams averaging fewer than two goals per game (1.88, 47th of 51 teams) and is second from the bottom in power play (3-for-44, 6.8%). ... The Spartans are 4-1-1 in their previous six games against UW.