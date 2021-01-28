Players to watch and things to know for the Badgers men's hockey series against Michigan State

No. 13 UW vs. Michigan State
When, where: 7 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday, LaBahn Arena.
TV: Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus on Friday, Fox Sports Wisconsin on Saturday, with Brian Posick, Bill Brophy and Piper Shaw.
Web stream: FoxSportsGo.com (requires TV sign-in), BTNPlus.com (subscription).
Radio: 1310 AM Friday, 1070 AM Saturday, with Mike Heller and Ian Perrin.
Badgers (9-7, 7-4-0-1 Big Ten)
Coach: Tony Granato, 71-79-12 in his fifth season at UW and overall.
Player to watch: Sophomore right wing Cole Caufield is on an eight-game point streak after starting the season on a six-game run. He has six goals and seven assists in the past eight contests.
You should know: Granato said injured defensemen Tyler Inamoto and Jesper Peltonen and forwards Sam Stange and Linus Weissbach all practiced this week and are expected to play. All were out or limited in last Friday's game at Penn State. ... UW's top four goal-scorers are from four classes — sophomore Cole Caufield (10), senior Weissbach (7), junior Brock Caufield (6) and freshman Stange (5). ... Center Ty Pelton-Byce has a five-game point streak after scoring a goal in back-to-back games last week for the first time since last February.
Spartans (6-8-2, 3-7-2-2 Big Ten)
Coach: Danton Cole, 45-68-11 in his fourth season at Michigan State, 68-127-23 in his seventh season overall.
Player to watch: Junior goaltender Drew DeRidder is seventh in the country with a .937 save percentage and has held opponents to two goals or fewer in eight of 16 starts this season.
You should know: Those eight games where DeRidder has allowed two goals or fewer represent five of the last-place Spartans' six victories. They're 1-7 when allowing three or more, with the only win at Notre Dame on Dec. 20, 4-3 in overtime. ... Michigan State is one of only six teams averaging fewer than two goals per game (1.88, 47th of 51 teams) and is second from the bottom in power play (3-for-44, 6.8%). ... The Spartans are 4-1-1 in their previous six games against UW.
— Todd D. Milewski