Players to watch and things to know for the Badgers men's hockey series against Arizona State

Sun Devils (5-9-2)

Player to watch: Freshman left wing Matthew Kopperud leads the country with 12 goals in 16 games. He scored in both of the Sun Devils' victories against UW in November and scored twice in each of four games against Notre Dame.

You should know: Since returning to the top line after a 10-game injury absence and one outing as the extra forward, senior right wing Johnny Walker has scored in each of his last three contests. He added three assists in a 5-3 victory at Notre Dame last Sunday. ... The Sun Devils allow the third-most shots on goal per game in NCAA hockey (37.12) despite being fifth in the country in shot blocks per game (16.06). They're also 49th of 51 teams playing this season in faceoff winning percentage (43.6%).