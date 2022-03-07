Player's final take on Wisconsin men's hockey season: 'unacceptable,' 'can't happen again'

Sam Stange spoke in a quiet voice while trying to address the question that didn't really have an answer this season for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team.

The sophomore forward was one of the last out of the visitors' locker room at Notre Dame's Compton Family Ice Arena, where a sour season reached its end Sunday night.

The Badgers were down at the end of the regular season but mounted one last push in a playoff series despite a depleted roster.

Why couldn't they summon the kind of performance that had them close to an upset of the Fighting Irish during most of the season?

"We were trying to figure that out when we played well," Stange said. "But what we were doing this weekend was some good hockey."

For most of the season, it wasn't good enough. The 2021-22 campaign will be remembered as a dramatic stumble a year after winning the Big Ten championship and reappearing on the national stage.

It'll be recorded as having the second-worst record in 59 years of the program's modern era, 10-24-3. The 24 losses tied for second-most. The 2.05 goals per game scoring average was second-lowest.

Many of the season statistics show up in the rankings ahead of only the woeful 2014-15 team.

In the end, it was as much a reflection on what didn't happen in the previous offseason as what happened during the last five-plus months.

Badgers coach Tony Granato has repeatedly taken the blame in recent weeks for not anticipating the depth of player departures last March. He said before the season UW didn't need returning players to suddenly become Cole Caufield or Linus Weissbach or Dylan Holloway; that wouldn't have been fair. But there simply wasn't enough on the roster to compete against a talented slate of opponents.

The Badgers got going last fall undermanned at center after losing their top two from last season, Ty Pelton-Byce and Holloway. Owen Lindmark was playing hurt and shut things down in November to start a course of two hip surgeries that he hopes will have him ready to play at the start of next season. Tarek Baker was injured in the last month.

UW had to piece things together down the middle for most of the season, using Brock Caufield as a center even though he's probably more valuable as a right wing if he can play there.

The faceoff stats in the final two games of the regular season at Minnesota and the three games of the Big Ten quarterfinal series against Notre Dame were ugly: UW won just 35%.

Granato went to the transfer portal for goalie Jared Moe and wings Max Johnson and Carson Bantle last offseason. Because of the departures and the injuries, more experienced centers would have been welcome additions.

Several players credited Moe late in the season for being a valuable piece of the team. His 49-save outing in the quarterfinal Game 1 victory at Notre Dame was an example, as was his play when UW won the inaugural Holiday Face-Off in Milwaukee in late December.

Moe said the last-weekend push was there because of a final realization of what was on the line.

"We talked about compete being an issue a lot of the year, and it's hard not to compete when it's do or die, winner move on," he said. "I think everyone knew what was expected and that there wasn't going to be a time of day for anyone slacking or anything where they're not giving their full effort."

A full season of that would have served the Badgers better, even if they didn't have the talent to compete for another conference title.

"It's about coming back better," Moe said in addressing how this offseason has to unfold. "Because this year was unacceptable and it can't happen again."

Granato said he appreciated that UW players didn't pout or point fingers or assign blame inside the locker room. But looking forward, he acknowledged the Badgers will have to look to the transfer portal to find some pieces to make for a more successful group next fall.

UW has a projected 2023 first-round NHL draft pick set to enter next season in center Charlie Stramel along with four other players who have already signed. The Badgers are hoping to get older and avoid some of the youthful mistakes that have caused problems. But that effort takes time or a fortunate set of transfer acquisitions.

Granato has been the Big Ten coach of the year twice but suffered losing seasons in the other four years he has coached the Badgers. There's growing pressure for more consistent positive results.