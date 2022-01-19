Players aren't the only Wisconsin Badgers connection to Olympic hockey tournaments

Sis Paulsen went to the Frozen Four as the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team's equipment manager for the first time in 2018, not really knowing what to expect from the experience.
She had a similar feeling of unfamiliarity when she was in the same position for USA Hockey at the Women's World Championship last August.
Paulsen now is part of the Team USA staff getting ready to go to the Olympics, another new exploration in her world.
"It's the highest competition that a female can achieve as a player," she said. "And I think that's cool to be around those — you're talking about the best athletes in the world. So just being able to be there is going to be high intensity and it'll be some pressure, but it'll be good."
It'll be good for Badgers hockey as a whole. Not only have an unprecedented 10 former or future UW women's hockey players been selected to play for the U.S. or Canada in Beijing next month, another familiar face from the back of a Badgers bench will be there.
UW men's hockey equipment manager Nate LaPoint was asked to be part of the U.S. Olympic men's hockey team staff after the NHL backed out of sending its players to China. That was a quick yes for LaPoint — after he cleared it with his wife and Badgers coach Tony Granato.
"It's something you can't say no to, right?" LaPoint said. "It's one of the top things as an equipment guy or anybody in sports, to be a part of the Olympics. Just the same as it is to win a national championship here in the NCAA level or win the World Juniors gold as well. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."
There's more connecting Paulsen and LaPoint than performing many of the same tasks of making sure Badgers hockey teams are ready to take the ice. They're both from Eau Claire and both attended Eau Claire North.
Paulsen said LaPoint has played something of a big brother role for her around LaBahn Arena since she started in the UW equipment manager role in 2017 after jobs in coaching.
"He comes down to my office, I don't know, five, six, seven times a day just to check in," Paulsen said. "What's going on? What's happening? What can I help you with? What questions have come up? He's helped me work through a lot of stuff since the day that I got here.
"And to share this with him, I couldn't pick anybody better. We've been working together now for a little over five years. And obviously we have the Eau Claire connection. Our families have known each other for a really long time. I've known Nate since we were both youth hockey players. So just to be able to share it with him is really, really cool."
Their experiences this season are different, however. Paulsen was named to the U.S. staff last summer ahead of a season-long residency camp. The contenders for roster spots have lived and trained out of the Minneapolis area since October.
The men's team originally was slated to be made up of NHL players, so the support staff was going to include personnel from NHL teams. USA Hockey had behind-the-scenes spots to replace when the pro league withdrew last month from allowing its players to compete.
LaPoint was part of the U.S. team staff at the World Junior Championship in Alberta late last month before the tournament was canceled after three days of competition. The news about the NHL was confirmed while he was there, and USA Hockey officials asked whether he'd step in for the Olympics.
He's scheduled to miss around three weeks with UW for the trip to Beijing. He'll be replaced during that time by former Tampa Bay Lightning equipment manager Ray Thill, who was with the Badgers while LaPoint was at the World Juniors.
Jacob Snuggerud is filling in for Paulsen, who's also the UW director of women's hockey operations, in the Badgers equipment role this season.
Paulsen, a defender on UW's inaugural women's hockey team in 1999-2000, is a part of elite-level groups in her full-time job with the six-time NCAA champion Badgers and her sabbatical work with the defending gold-medal winning Team USA.
There are a lot of similarities, she said, down to the expectation that players have a strong attention to detail and work ethic in getting gear loaded and unloaded for road trips.
Paulsen has been asked for an autograph while going through airports with the U.S. team. She instead points them toward players. The work she and LaPoint do is in the background but critical to a team's success.
"At the end of the day, you figure out what your athletes want and need and you get them dressed and ready to go and put them in the most successful situations that you can put them," Paulsen said.
