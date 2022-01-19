Players aren't the only Wisconsin Badgers connection to Olympic hockey tournaments

"It's something you can't say no to, right?" LaPoint said. "It's one of the top things as an equipment guy or anybody in sports, to be a part of the Olympics. Just the same as it is to win a national championship here in the NCAA level or win the World Juniors gold as well. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

There's more connecting Paulsen and LaPoint than performing many of the same tasks of making sure Badgers hockey teams are ready to take the ice. They're both from Eau Claire and both attended Eau Claire North.

Paulsen said LaPoint has played something of a big brother role for her around LaBahn Arena since she started in the UW equipment manager role in 2017 after jobs in coaching.

"He comes down to my office, I don't know, five, six, seven times a day just to check in," Paulsen said. "What's going on? What's happening? What can I help you with? What questions have come up? He's helped me work through a lot of stuff since the day that I got here.