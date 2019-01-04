Try 1 month for 99¢

No. 8 Denver got three goals in 2:41 — from Liam Finlay, Tyler Ward and Kohen Olischefski — to turn a tie game at the start of the third period into a runaway, 6-3 victory over the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team on Friday at the Kohl Center.

Three stars

No. 3: Left wing Jack Gorniak may have been the Badgers' best all-around forward even though he didn't have a point.

No. 2: Defenseman Ian Mitchell single-handedly set up the Tyler Ward goal that gave Denver its first two-goal lead.

No. 1: Denver forward Liam Finlay scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and added two assists.

Up next

The Badgers and the Pioneers close the non-conference series at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team opens the second half of the season on Friday (7 p.m., no TV, BTN Plus pay stream, 1310 AM) with a big challenge against No. 8 Denver.

Not only are the Badgers playing a team ranked sixth in the PairWise Rankings, they're doing it without leading scorer K'Andre Miller, who's with Team USA at the World Junior Championship.

Jesper Peltonen will make his first appearance in the defensive top six against the Pioneers, working with Ty Emberson.

Denver has Canadian defenseman Ian Mitchell back from the World Juniors.

Badgers (8-7-3)

Forwards

Jack Gorniak - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson

Linus Weissbach - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe

Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield

Max Zimmer - Mick Messner - Jason Dhooghe

Matthew Freytag

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Wyatt Kalynuk

Josh Ess - Peter Tischke

Jesper Peltonen - Ty Emberson

Goaltenders

Daniel Lebedeff

Jack Berry

Johan Blomquist

Pioneers (10-4-2)

Forwards

Jarid Lukosevicius - Cole Guttman - Emilio Pettersen

Colin Staub - Jaakko Heikkinen - Ryan Barrow

Tyler Ward - Kohen Olischefski - Liam Finlay

Jake Durflinger - Tyson McLellan - Jared Resseguie

Brett Stapley

Defensemen

Griffin Mendel - Michael Davies

Slava Demin - Ian Mitchell

Les Lancaster - Erich Fear

Goaltenders

Devin Cooley

Filip Larsson

Todd D. Milewski covers Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey and the UW Athletic Department for the Wisconsin State Journal.

