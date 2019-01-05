Try 1 month for 99¢

Slava Demin scored in overtime, and No. 8 Denver rallied twice to complete a sweep of the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team with a 4-3 victory on Saturday at the Kohl Center. The Badgers scored two goals in the first 5:16 and got the game's first five shots on goal but were outshot 40-8 the rest of the way.

Three stars

No. 3: Brock Caufield had a goal and an assist for the Badgers, but he was also one of the five players on the ice for Denver's overtime score.

No. 2: Liam Finlay assisted on both the tying and winning goals for the Pioneers.

No. 1: Slava Demin's second goal and third point of the series gave the Pioneers the sweep.

Up next

The Badgers host the U.S. Under-18 Team in an exhibition game at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team has two changes in the lineup for Saturday night's game against No. 8 Denver at the Kohl Center (7 p.m., FSW+, 1310 AM).

Jack Berry replaces Daniel Lebedeff in goal after the latter started the last six games. Berry's last start was in a 1-1 tie at Michigan on Nov. 23, although he appeared in relief against Penn State on Dec. 1.

Winger Max Zimmer is out of the lineup for the first time this season; he has on the fourth line for Friday's 6-3 loss to the Pioneers. In his place, the Badgers are dressing seven defensemen, giving senior Jake Bunz his first appearance on the line chart since March 11, 2017.

Denver goalie Devin Cooley, who left Friday's game with a lower-body injury, won't dress Saturday. The Pioneers had to bring third-string netminder Michael Corson up from Chicago, where he was visiting family, to back up Filip Larsson. Corson's equipment came to Madison with a student manager on a flight earlier in the day.

Badgers (8-8-3)

Forwards

Jack Gorniak - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson

Linus Weissbach - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe

Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield

Matthew Freytag - Mick Messner - Jason Dhooghe

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Wyatt Kalynuk

Josh Ess - Peter Tischke

Jesper Peltonen - Ty Emberson

Jake Bunz

Goaltenders

Jack Berry

Daniel Lebedeff

Johan Blomquist

Pioneers (11-4-2)

Forwards

Jarid Lukosevicius - Cole Guttman - Emilio Pettersen

Colin Staub - Jaakko Heikkinen - Ryan Barrow

Tyler Ward - Kohen Olischefski - Liam Finlay

Jake Durflinger - Tyson McLellan - Jared Resseguie

Brett Stapley

Defensemen

Griffin Mendel - Michael Davies

Slava Demin - Ian Mitchell

Les Lancaster - Erich Fear

Goaltenders

Filip Larsson

Michael Corson

