Percentage of no-shows at Badgers men's hockey games climbs to highest level in 2019-20

Crowds grew slightly for University of Wisconsin men's hockey home games in 2019-20, but the percentage of unused tickets reached its highest level in 14 years of records.

An average of 7,142 tickets were scanned for 18 Badgers games at the Kohl Center, 4% higher than the previous season.

But with an average of 10,425 tickets distributed, 31.5% of them went unused during a season that started with high expectations for the Badgers, who didn't match the hype.

The count of tickets scanned is a representation of the number of fans in the arena, which often differs by a large degree from what's listed as the attendance or the number of tickets distributed.

Capacity at the Kohl Center for hockey is 15,329.

No-shows — the percentage of tickets that were distributed but unused — have been trending higher over the 14 seasons covered by available data, from 18.8% in 2006-07 to 31.5% last season. Notable decreases were observed in 2009-10 and 2013-14, the team's two most successful seasons during the time period.