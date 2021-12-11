Penn State crushes Wisconsin's 3-goal comeback buzz with overtime goal

After two periods Saturday night, it looked like hopes for the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team to go into the winter break on a high note were fading fast.
A three-goal third period by the Badgers and a tying score by Jack Gorniak in the final minute changed all that.
But another turn of a rocky first half of the season sent the Badgers crashing down when Penn State scored in overtime.
Nittany Lions captain Paul DeNaples, who was ejected on Friday, tucked in a shot 1:42 into the extra session for a 5-4 victory at the Kohl Center.
Fans had been instructed on the team’s Teddy Bear Toss night to throw stuffed animal donations on the ice as soon as the game was over. They complied, making for a surreal scene of bagged plush toys flying through the air as Nittany Lions players poured onto the ice to celebrate.
There was despair on the Badgers’ side after seeing a comeback amount to little.
“It’ll sting a bit for sure over break,” said Carson Bantle, who scored twice for UW.
The Badgers, who got a point to stay above Penn State in the Big Ten standings and out of last place, trailed 4-1 after the second period and were behind 42-12 in shots on goal.
A large advantage in shots on goal in favor of Penn State isn’t always a perfect indicator of the flow of a game. The Nittany Lions get pucks to the net from everywhere. Some are quality chances, some are harmless looks from outside.
The wide gap in chances that they racked up Saturday was every bit the defining part of the first two periods.
Badgers coach Tony Granato threw some sarcasm into his postgame remarks about his team’s slow start.
“We’re going to call the Big Ten and see if they can change the rules and see if we can play 10 minutes next week and be ready for a 10-minute game,” he said. “That’s all we played tonight, 10 minutes, and we still almost won.”
The Badgers (5-12-1, 2-6-1-1 Big Ten) allowed 20 shots or more in two periods of the same game for only the second time in the last 23 seasons. The other was against Penn State (11-8, 2-7-1-0) last season but UW won that one 6-3 at LaBahn Arena.
Corson Ceulemans scored once in the third-period comeback and had the primary assist on the other two goals, by Bantle 3:26 into the period and Gorniak with 39.5 seconds left.
“As a team we came out in the third period and we started working harder and moving our feet more,” Ceulemans said. “I was just on the ice when it happened.”
The way the Badgers played in the final period made their start to the game even more puzzling.
“We were just too comfortable from last night and didn’t want to work in the first two periods,” Ceulemans said.
Gorniak questioned whether UW gave Penn State enough respect.
“We knew what they were going to bring but they came out harder than we did the first two periods,” he said.
Connor MacEachern scored 1:43 in and Penn State was able to wipe a UW response by Mathieu De St. Phalle eight seconds later off the board by successfully challenging the play for offside as Gorniak entered the zone.
Kevin Wall made it 2-0 but was ejected for a high hit on Ceulemans 15 seconds later. Bantle scored his first goal of the game on the ensuing power play.
A mistake by fifth-year defenseman Josh Ess, however, cost the Badgers in the final minute of the opening period. He didn’t keep the puck in the zone at the right point after committing to an effort to do so, allowing Penn State to go the other way with an odd-man rush that ended with a Ben Schoen rebound goal.
DeNaples’ weekend did a 180 from ejection to celebration with Saturday’s overtime winner.
“It’s appropriate because as (goalie) Oskar Autio told the team, he’s a guy that 99% of the time does everything right,” Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky said. “And one time (Friday), I’m sure he wants that one back but he made up for it tonight.”
UW goaltender Jared Moe started both games of a series for only the second time this season and made 47 saves. Granato said Moe was the “only player that showed up from start to finish.”
“Most times when your goalie gives up three or four, you want to yank him,” Granato said. “I wasn’t going to yank him because that would have looked like he wasn’t playing well. And he was really good.”
Penn State 3 1 0 1 — 5
Wisconsin 1 0 3 0 — 4
First period: PS — MacEachern 11 (Dzhaniyev), 1:43; Wall 11 (Schoen, Gratton), 7:59. W — Bantle 2 (Johnson, Gorniak), 11:19 (pp). PS — Schoen 3 (Kirwan, Pilewicz), 19:07. Penalties: Wall, PS (major, game misconduct), 8:14.
Second period: PS — Dzhaniyev 3 (McMenamin, MacEachern), 1:43. Penalties: McMenamin, PS, 6:01; Gorniak, W, 20:00.
Third period: W — Bantle 3 (Ceulemans, De St. Phalle), 3:26; Ceulemans 2 (Caufield, Baker), 16:19 (pp); Gorniak 4 (Ceulemans), 19:20. Penalties: Dyck, PS, 6:27; Ahcan, W (double minor), 13:34; McLane, PS, 13:34; Gratton, PS, 14:37.