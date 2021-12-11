Penn State crushes Wisconsin's 3-goal comeback buzz with overtime goal

A large advantage in shots on goal in favor of Penn State isn’t always a perfect indicator of the flow of a game. The Nittany Lions get pucks to the net from everywhere. Some are quality chances, some are harmless looks from outside.

The wide gap in chances that they racked up Saturday was every bit the defining part of the first two periods.

Badgers coach Tony Granato threw some sarcasm into his postgame remarks about his team’s slow start.

“We’re going to call the Big Ten and see if they can change the rules and see if we can play 10 minutes next week and be ready for a 10-minute game,” he said. “That’s all we played tonight, 10 minutes, and we still almost won.”

The Badgers (5-12-1, 2-6-1-1 Big Ten) allowed 20 shots or more in two periods of the same game for only the second time in the last 23 seasons. The other was against Penn State (11-8, 2-7-1-0) last season but UW won that one 6-3 at LaBahn Arena.

Corson Ceulemans scored once in the third-period comeback and had the primary assist on the other two goals, by Bantle 3:26 into the period and Gorniak with 39.5 seconds left.