'Passion inside of me' helps Wisconsin Badgers' Roman Ahcan give opponents fits

"When you have someone that has that tenacity to not let anyone beat him, put together with his hockey IQ, I think it's really special."

Granato was quick to point out that Ahcan's energy didn't wane when his point production dipped late in the first half of the season. Ahcan was held without a point in the last seven games of 2019.

Getting first-line ice time and being used on the power play as well as the penalty kill may have stretched Ahcan too far.

"I think asking too much of him is probably easy to do because he gives you so much," Granato said. "But it's hard for him to sustain that night after night when you ask him to play that many important roles on your team."

The only role that Ahcan said he feels assigned to him is to bring energy. Sometimes that's with a goal, but more often it's because of a blocked shot or a hit.

A hockey team needs players that are hard for opponents to face. That's Ahcan's identity.

"I feel like it's just the passion inside of me," Ahcan said. "There's a burning in my stomach that's always there. Whether I'm playing pond hockey or whether I'm out there in a big game, I still have that passion to go beat somebody to the corner and win a puck."