'Passion inside of me' helps Wisconsin Badgers' Roman Ahcan give opponents fits

With two sons playing college hockey and another a senior on his high school team, Tim and Michelle Ahcan need a spreadsheet to keep track of their best opportunities to catch them all.
The cell next to Jan. 10-11 originally included a trip to Denver planned for the Ahcans, from the Minneapolis suburb of Savage, Minnesota, to watch Jack, a St. Cloud State senior defenseman.
A late change was worth it. They ended up at the Kohl Center to see Roman Ahcan deliver one of his best offensive series for the University of Wisconsin.
"I think that was a good choice by them," he deadpanned earlier this week.
These are somewhat unusual times for Roman Ahcan, one of the Badgers' biggest energy players and their chief source of getting under opponents' skin. After scoring three times in two games against Ohio State last weekend, he's second on the team behind Cole Caufield with eight goals.
That's two more than he scored as a freshman. His 15 points in 19 games as a sophomore has equaled his first-year total.
And that's not something he ever imagined coming to pass.
"I've not really been a goal scorer in my life," Ahcan said. "But if you're working hard and getting to the net, some pucks like Saturday might go off your skate, they might go off your head. They don't really ask how. So hopefully I can keep it up going through the end of the year."
His parents won't be around to see all of it, of course. Tim and Michelle Ahcan will spend some weekends seeing 22-year-old Jack play for St. Cloud State and 17-year-old Grant — a St. Cloud State recruit — skate for Burnsville High School.
For years, the Ahcan parents went in separate directions to see their kids play. Now, they mostly travel together.
"It's been a fun time," Tim Ahcan said. "It's kind of surreal watching your kids play at that level."
Especially when they get to see their middle son have his best goal-scoring series of his collegiate career.
Ahcan scored once in a 4-2 loss last Friday, then recorded two of the Badgers' four second-period goals in a 5-2 victory a day later.
He carries the Big Ten Conference's second star of the week into a series Friday and Saturday against No. 20 Michigan State at the Kohl Center.
The two-goal game came after Ahcan was reunited with his first linemates this season, center Ty Pelton-Byce and right wing Owen Lindmark. Ahcan has enjoyed some of his better offensive games while paired with Lindmark, a freshman with whom he's often matched on the penalty kill.
"I just love playing with him. I love feeding off his energy," Lindmark said. "We kind of play the same way, the 200-foot game. I think that's why (coach) Tony (Granato) puts us together on the penalty kill, because we can read off each other really well.
"When you have someone that has that tenacity to not let anyone beat him, put together with his hockey IQ, I think it's really special."
Granato was quick to point out that Ahcan's energy didn't wane when his point production dipped late in the first half of the season. Ahcan was held without a point in the last seven games of 2019.
Getting first-line ice time and being used on the power play as well as the penalty kill may have stretched Ahcan too far.
"I think asking too much of him is probably easy to do because he gives you so much," Granato said. "But it's hard for him to sustain that night after night when you ask him to play that many important roles on your team."
The only role that Ahcan said he feels assigned to him is to bring energy. Sometimes that's with a goal, but more often it's because of a blocked shot or a hit.
A hockey team needs players that are hard for opponents to face. That's Ahcan's identity.
"I feel like it's just the passion inside of me," Ahcan said. "There's a burning in my stomach that's always there. Whether I'm playing pond hockey or whether I'm out there in a big game, I still have that passion to go beat somebody to the corner and win a puck."
That's not just talk. At practice Tuesday, Ahcan put a shoulder into teammate Ryder Donovan while they were competing for a loose puck in a 3-on-3 drill.
"The way he attacks the game, that's what you need on a team," Lindmark said. "He's a winner and he's going to do whatever it takes to win. He's not going to let someone get in the way."
With his motor always running, Ahcan has been known to give opponents fits and draw penalties.
"I think every team needs a minimum of one of those guys," Granato said. "He's our best at that."