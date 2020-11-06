 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Partial WCHA schedule release has Badgers women's hockey team set to play 8 games before Christmas
0 comments
topical alert top story
UW WOMEN'S HOCKEY

Partial WCHA schedule release has Badgers women's hockey team set to play 8 games before Christmas

{{featured_button_text}}
Badgers women's hockey

Badgers players celebrate after Britta Curl scored in 3-on-3 overtime after a 1-1 tie with Ohio State at the Kohl Center on Feb. 16, 2020.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

By the time the Western Collegiate Hockey Association starts playing its 2020-21 season, the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team will have waited more than eight months to play a game.

In that context, what's another week?

The top-ranked Badgers will play eight games before Christmas in a partial schedule that was released Friday, representing the first time that the WCHA confirmed dates for the season.

The conference schedule opens Nov. 20 but the Badgers won't be in action until a road series at No. 5 Ohio State on Nov. 27 and 28. UW also has a home series against the Buckeyes to close the first half after two games at No. 4 Minnesota and two home contests against No. 8 Minnesota Duluth.

After the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the start of the season by eight weeks, the seven WCHA teams will each play eight games between Nov. 20 and Dec. 19. Conference play can resume as soon as Jan. 1 but no schedule for the rest of the season has been announced.

The league didn't say how many regular-season games teams will play in total but commissioner Jennifer Flowers said last month the hope was for between 20 and 24.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The WCHA said its administrators still have to finalize protocols to allow for the return to play. Testing for COVID-19 was one of the issues where the league was having trouble finding common ground.

The three WCHA schools from the Big Ten Conference — UW, Minnesota and Ohio State — have to follow daily antigen testing procedures. That level of monitoring is higher than NCAA requirements and what some of the WCHA's Division II schools were planning on.

For the 2020 portion of the season, the teams split into two three-team groups that play among themselves. The exception is Minnesota Duluth, which can meet the Big Ten's testing levels, according to the Duluth News Tribune, and will play two series against teams from each pool.

The Badgers were the No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament and getting ready to host Clarkson in the quarterfinals when last season ended early because of the coronavirus.

They have leading scorers Daryl Watts and Sophie Shirley back but have a big question to answer in what has been one of their strongest positions after the graduation of All-American goaltender Kristen Campbell. Kennedy Blair, a graduate transfer from Mercyhurst, and freshman Jane Gervais are among the possible replacements.

Forward Abby Roque, the USA Hockey women's player of the year in 2019-20, and defenseman Mekenzie Steffen also are among those who exhausted their eligibility last season.

Badgers women's hockey 2020-21 schedule

Date Opponent Time
Friday, Nov. 27 at Ohio State TBA
Saturday, Nov. 28 at Ohio State TBA
Friday, Dec. 4 at Minnesota TBA
Saturday, Dec. 5 at Minnesota TBA
Friday, Dec. 11 Minnesota Duluth TBA
Saturday, Dec. 12 Minnesota Duluth TBA
Friday, Dec. 18 Ohio State TBA
Saturday, Dec. 19 Ohio State TBA

This story will be updated.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics