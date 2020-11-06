Partial WCHA schedule release has Badgers women's hockey team set to play 8 games before Christmas

By the time the Western Collegiate Hockey Association starts playing its 2020-21 season, the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team will have waited more than eight months to play a game.

In that context, what's another week?

The top-ranked Badgers will play eight games before Christmas in a partial schedule that was released Friday, representing the first time that the WCHA confirmed dates for the season.

The conference schedule opens Nov. 20 but the Badgers won't be in action until a road series at No. 5 Ohio State on Nov. 27 and 28. UW also has a home series against the Buckeyes to close the first half after two games at No. 4 Minnesota and two home contests against No. 8 Minnesota Duluth.

After the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the start of the season by eight weeks, the seven WCHA teams will each play eight games between Nov. 20 and Dec. 19. Conference play can resume as soon as Jan. 1 but no schedule for the rest of the season has been announced.

The league didn't say how many regular-season games teams will play in total but commissioner Jennifer Flowers said last month the hope was for between 20 and 24.

