Parents, fans not allowed at home Badgers basketball, hockey games to start season
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Parents, fans not allowed at home Badgers basketball, hockey games to start season

Kohl Center exterior, State Journal generic file photo

The Kohl Center is seen in a 2018 photo.

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Extending a decision made for University of Wisconsin football games at Camp Randall Stadium, parents of Badgers players won't immediately be allowed to watch basketball and hockey games in person this season.

The Badgers confirmed Wednesday that fans wouldn't be allowed to attend men's basketball and women's basketball games at the Kohl Center and men's hockey and women's hockey games at LaBahn Arena for an indefinite amount of time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

UW had earlier moved men's hockey games from the Kohl Center to LaBahn Arena while it's not allowing fans to attend.

An athletic department spokesperson said the prohibition also extends to parents.

"Having said that, whenever the opportunity presents itself for us to allow parents in to see their sons and daughters compete, we will immediately pursue it," senior associate athletic director Justin Doherty said.

The Badgers originally planned to allow a limited number of family members of football players and staff members to attend games at Camp Randall Stadium this season. They changed course before the Oct. 23 opener and closed the facility to all but essential personnel and some media members.

Some schools have decided to allow family members to watch games in person even if their venues are closed to the general public. Notre Dame, which hosts the Badgers men's hockey team to open the season Friday and Saturday, is allowing immediate family members of competing players to attend.

The Big Ten also has agreed to allow NHL scouts to watch hockey games in person.

For now, however, parents are left to view Badgers home games only on TV and web streams.

"If it means that I don't get to watch my kid play this season in person, then so be it," Nancy Mersch, whose son Dominick plays hockey for the Badgers, said recently. "I'd rather have them be able to do their thing."

