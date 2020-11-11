Parents, fans not allowed at home Badgers basketball, hockey games to start season

Extending a decision made for University of Wisconsin football games at Camp Randall Stadium, parents of Badgers players won't immediately be allowed to watch basketball and hockey games in person this season.

The Badgers confirmed Wednesday that fans wouldn't be allowed to attend men's basketball and women's basketball games at the Kohl Center and men's hockey and women's hockey games at LaBahn Arena for an indefinite amount of time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

UW had earlier moved men's hockey games from the Kohl Center to LaBahn Arena while it's not allowing fans to attend.

An athletic department spokesperson said the prohibition also extends to parents.

"Having said that, whenever the opportunity presents itself for us to allow parents in to see their sons and daughters compete, we will immediately pursue it," senior associate athletic director Justin Doherty said.

