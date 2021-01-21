Panel picks Badgers' Mark Johnson as WCHA's top player of the 1970s

His father, Bob, coached the Badgers from 1966 to 1982, first helping get the team a spot in the WCHA and then establishing it at the national level.

"Growing up in Madison and watching my dad coach the Wisconsin Badgers, my dream as a hockey player was to hopefully get a chance to play for Wisconsin one day," Johnson said in a prepared statement. "I was fortunate enough to be able to do that and certainly played on some great hockey teams in my three years at Wisconsin.

"Playing in the WCHA and against great competition provided me with the opportunity to experience memories I still have so many years later. I'm just very thankful for all the great hockey players I played with at Wisconsin that pushed me and certainly for the WCHA for making me a better player and getting a chance to go play in the NHL."

The all-decade picks were made by panel of current and former WCHA staffers and media members who have covered the WCHA. Minnesota's John Mayasich was the pick for the 1950s and Minnesota Duluth's Keith Christiansen was voted the top player of the 1960s.

Photos: A look back at the hockey career of Mark Johnson

