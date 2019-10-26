Earlier in the week, University of Wisconsin men’s hockey coach Tony Granato had a commendation for sophomore forward Roman Ahcan.
“Every player that ever plays against him can’t stand him as soon as the puck drops,” Granato said.
You’ll have to trust that such a sentence is indeed a compliment to a player whose role often is to help create offensive opportunities by getting under the opponents’ skin.
With two new linemates Saturday after a full-squad forward shuffle, Ahcan made adversaries out of more opponents with his first collegiate four-point game and a plus-4 rating. But he left the final highlight to a teammate after the Badgers let a three-goal lead evaporate.
Owen Lindmark put home the rebound of Ahcan’s drive to the net with 6.1 seconds remaining as the sixth-ranked Badgers earned a series split with a 4-3 victory over No. 13 Clarkson at the Kohl Center.
“This was a great bounce-back effort,” Lindmark said. “We had them on their heels the whole game and toward the end, they really stuck it to us. But the desire to not give up by our team, I think that was the biggest thing.”
After seeing the last of their lead disappear with 1:12 remaining on Devin Brosseau’s second goal of the final period, the Badgers were called for icing with 15.8 seconds left and used their timeout. Tarek Baker won the defensive zone faceoff and the Badgers started forward.
Ahcan beat a defender up the left wing after a check attempt and got a shot on Golden Knights goaltender Frank Marotte. Lindmark pushed in the rebound as he crashed the net.
“We certainly didn’t draw up a faceoff play to try to score a goal,” Granato said. “You take a faceoff in your end late in the game, and you’re wounded from what’s going on in the game, you’re trying to figure out how to get it to the neutral zone and get to overtime.”
Once Ahcan saw an opportunity, the Badgers (4-2) stopped thinking about overtime.
“Tony just told me to get through to the point and make sure that they don’t get a shot on net,” Ahcan said. “I had speed coming through the middle, so I dug deep in the tank and took the puck to the net.”
He left it for Lindmark, with whom he was on the ice in a quasi-penalty killing group in the final seconds, to finish.
“I saw him beat the one defender, so at that point in my mind I was really thinking about getting to the net and just trying to follow up any rebound. Luckily, there was one laying right there.”
Said Clarkson coach Casey Jones: “We went for a hit and the kid (Ahcan) walked us. We were above our guys like we should have been. We got beat man on man.”
Ahcan didn’t record more than two points in any of his 37 games as a freshman. This season, he has Saturday’s four-point effort in addition to a three-point outing in his first six.
Less than two minutes into the second period, he sent the puck in off the stick of Marotte (37 saves), who had stopped the first 52 Badgers shots in the series.
After another 2½ minutes, Ahcan assisted on Cole Caufield’s seventh goal of his freshman season, another shot that hit Marotte before going into the net.
Ahcan delivered his third point of the night with a perfect pass that met K’Andre Miller coming out of the penalty box for a breakaway that the defenseman converted.
“Tonight was a great example of a guy that gets rewarded for doing it right, playing hard and playing the game the right way,” Granato said of Ahcan.
The three goals came in a 5:11 span as UW did what it couldn’t in a 4-0 loss on Friday: turn pressure into a lead.
That result prompted a shuffle of all four forward lines, putting Ahcan with freshmen Dylan Holloway and Caufield.
Freshman center Alex Turcotte, the team’s co-leading scorer, missed his second straight game. He was among Badgers players affected by a respiratory illness this week.
Down 3-0, Clarkson (3-2-1) clawed back into the game, starting 11 seconds after Miller’s goal when Adam Tisdale scored off Nick Campoli’s pass.
That lead lasted into the final 10 minutes, when Brosseau pushed home a loose puck after Badgers goalie Daniel Lebedeff (31 saves) stopped a Josh Dunne shot.
And Brosseau tied it late, with Clarkson’s goalie pulled, on a shot from the right circle.
Clarkson 0 1 2 — 3
Wisconsin 0 3 1 — 4
First period penalties: Brosseau, C, 7:05; Holloway, W, 19:23.
Second period: W — Ahcan 2 (C. Caufield), 1:57; C. Caufield 7 (Ahcan, Kalynuk), 4:31; Miller 3 (Ahcan, Lindmark), 7:08. C — Tisdale 2 (Campoli, Gosselin), 7:19. Penalties: Miller, W, 4:58; Messner, W, 14:14.
Third period: C — Brosseau 2 (Dunne, Egle), 10:49; Brosseau 3 (Egle, Dunne), 18:48. W — Lindmark 4 (Ahcan, Baker), 19:53. Penalties: Egle, C, 8:02; Egle, C, 14:06.
Saves: C (Marotte 12-14-11) 37; W (Lebedeff 10-11-10) 31. Power plays: C 0-for-3; W 0-for-3. Att. — 9,672.