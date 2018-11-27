Annie Pankowski didn't score the most goals in the country last weekend. But the University of Wisconsin women's hockey senior recorded two overtime winners and ended up on "SportsCenter" on consecutive nights.
It all added up to a share of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association's forward of the week award announced Tuesday.
Pankowski scored three goals against Harvard and shared the award with Minnesota's Kelly Pannek, who scored four times.
The Badgers' co-leader with nine goals, Pankowski had a short-handed goal last Friday to go with her pair of overtime scores.
Minnesota's Sophie Skarzynski was the defenseman of the week, while Minnesota State's Abigail Levy was the top goalie.
The top-ranked Badgers host Syracuse at 2 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday.