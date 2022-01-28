Outworked and outplayed, Wisconsin men's hockey team can't stay with No. 4 Michigan

The University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team is 27 games into its season and captain Tarek Baker sounded annoyed that a basic trait like competing isn’t a given.

That was at the top of a stack of issues Friday when the Badgers were outworked and outplayed by No. 4 Michigan at the Kohl Center.

“We didn’t have enough guys, really across the board, that were willing to get their nose dirty, play physical against their tough guys and their speed guys and their skill guys,” Baker said. “They just outcompeted us tonight.”

There’s a reason that Michigan is at the top of the Big Ten standings and Badgers are near the bottom. The Wolverines showed their depth in a 5-1 victory, sending the Badgers to a three-game losing streak for the second time this season.

Michigan didn’t have two of its best players and still generated a comfortable triumph against a UW team that’s again struggling to stay with opponents.

“As a group, we’ve got to start looking in the mirror,” Baker said. “Did you bring it tonight? Did you work hard enough? We shouldn’t be questioning ourselves (27) games in but it is where we are now.”

Coach Tony Granato said the Badgers didn’t make it difficult for Michigan players to have a good night. Mackie Samoskevich scored and added two assists, and five Wolverines players recorded goals.

UW was hoping to use the energy of a large student section and the presence of former players on alumni weekend to get a jump on the Wolverines, who are No. 1 in the PairWise Rankings.

It couldn’t have been much different than planned. Michigan was in control from the start and kept it that way throughout.

“It’s about outcompeting the other team,” said Badgers defenseman Anthony Kehrer, who was minus-4. “When you have those chances to get it out and when you have those chances against skill guys to put the puck in the next zone, you’ve got to get that done.”

Badgers goalie Jared Moe was removed from his third straight start after allowing four goals in 33 minutes. Granato said the blame didn’t fall solely on Moe but making a change is one of the ways a coach can try to shake up a sleepy team.

“If there’s nights like tonight where it’s not going our way and we need a spark or something, it’s got to fall on someone,” Moe said. “Unfortunately, that’s me sometimes.”

Granato said he wasn’t sure whether Moe, who has started 11 consecutive games, would be back in Saturday night. Cameron Rowe stopped 18 of 19 shots in relief on Friday.

“I’m not going to lie to you: It’s definitely a challenge mentally,” Moe said. “No one wants to get pulled out of the games. It’s been three straight now, which has not happened to me before. It’s just how it works.”

The Badgers (8-16-3, 4-10-1-2 Big Ten) have been outscored 16-4 during their three-game losing streak. In October, Michigan (20-7-1, 11-3-0-3) sent them to another three-game skid; that stretch saw UW outscored 12-2.

Carson Bantle’s third goal in the last two games gave the Badgers some life in the second period but it was short-lived. Michigan answered Bantle’s power-play goal with a Luke Morgan rebound tally for a 3-1 lead.

Samoskevich’s shot from the high slot made it 4-1 later in the second period and marked the end of the night for Moe.

The Wolverines began a stretch without defenseman Owen Power, the No. 1 pick in last year’s NHL draft, and forward Kent Johnson. Both are at Canada’s pre-Olympic training camp in Switzerland.

But two U.S. Olympians-in-waiting made contributions to a deep Michigan attack. Matty Beniers, the No. 2 pick in 2021, netted a third-period goal and set up Morgan’s score.

Brendan Brisson was a physical presence all night. He got into a second-period scrap with Dominick Mersch that had the UW forward ejected for head contact.

Michigan got the third goal of the season from Morgan and the fifth from Dylan Duke and Samoskevich.

“It’s good to see that we got some scoring coming from some different places tonight,” Wolverines coach Mel Pearson said.

Depth is one of the questions for the Badgers but that won’t even get to be a factor if they can’t get past the fundamentals of being hard to play against.

“We stood around,” Granato said. “When you stand around, you can’t skate. You don’t skate. You can’t stick your nose in there. They were flying up and down the rink and we didn’t do enough to get engaged in battles, get engaged in races for the puck.”

Michigan 2 2 1 — 5

Wisconsin 0 1 0 — 1

First period: M — Duke 5 (Edwards, Samoskevich), 12:15; Bordeleau 7 (Beniers, Samoskevich), 19:56 (pp). Penalty: Mersch, W, 18:45.

Second period: W — Bantle 7 (Stange, Johnson), 2:30 (pp). M — Morgan 3 (Beniers, Pastujov), 5:04; Samoskevich 5 (Beecher, Edwards), 12:45. Penalties: Brisson, M, 1:07; Mersch, W (major, game misconduct), 5:37; Brisson, M, 5:37; Team, M, 9:05; Edwards, M, 9:53.

Third period: M — Beniers 16 (Blankenburg, Morgan), 10:12. Penalties: R. Donovan, W, 3:20; Baker, W, 6:38; Baker, W, 8:51; Brisson, M, 8:51; Duke, M, 15:05.

Saves: M (Portillo 10-5-11) 26; W (Moe 10-4-x, Rowe x-4-14) 32. Power plays: M 1-for-4; W 1-for-4. Att. — 9,994.

