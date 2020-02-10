Only 1 conference race left for Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team in final 3 weeks

Over the final three weeks of the regular season, the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will have an impact on the race for the Big Ten Conference championship and at-large spots in the NCAA tournament.

The development that few saw coming at the start of the season, however, is that the Badgers' involvement will be limited to helping determine how others fare in those endeavors.

No. 9 Penn State, which visits the Kohl Center on Friday and Saturday, has a two-point lead atop the Big Ten standings but has played two more games than second-place Michigan State and Minnesota.

No. 13 Ohio State, against whom the Badgers close the regular season in Columbus on Feb. 28-29, also is part of the three-way tie for second place but, like Penn State, has only four league games left.

Between those series, the Badgers host No. 10 Arizona State, an independent team that will be looking to seal a second straight trip to the NCAA tournament in its final games of the regular season Feb. 21-22.

The Sun Devils are 10th in the PairWise Rankings, which mimic the at-large selection and seeding processes for the 16-team NCAA tournament. Penn State is eighth and Ohio State is riding the bubble at 15th.