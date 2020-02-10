Only 1 conference race left for Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team in final 3 weeks

Over the final three weeks of the regular season, the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will have an impact on the race for the Big Ten Conference championship and at-large spots in the NCAA tournament.
The development that few saw coming at the start of the season, however, is that the Badgers' involvement will be limited to helping determine how others fare in those endeavors.
No. 9 Penn State, which visits the Kohl Center on Friday and Saturday, has a two-point lead atop the Big Ten standings but has played two more games than second-place Michigan State and Minnesota.
No. 13 Ohio State, against whom the Badgers close the regular season in Columbus on Feb. 28-29, also is part of the three-way tie for second place but, like Penn State, has only four league games left.
Between those series, the Badgers host No. 10 Arizona State, an independent team that will be looking to seal a second straight trip to the NCAA tournament in its final games of the regular season Feb. 21-22.
The Sun Devils are 10th in the PairWise Rankings, which mimic the at-large selection and seeding processes for the 16-team NCAA tournament. Penn State is eighth and Ohio State is riding the bubble at 15th.
While their opponents will have those considerations in mind, the Badgers — on a five-game losing streak and having won just three of their last 13 league games — are on the verge of being locked into last place in the seven-team Big Ten.
That's well short of the third-place prediction that league coaches made for UW before the season.
The Badgers were ranked as high as No. 6 nationally in October, but unless they go through three rounds on the road to win the Big Ten playoff championship, they'll miss the NCAA tournament for the sixth straight season.
The significance of the final three weeks of the regular season to them is in building up to make a run at the playoffs.
Playing spoiler to opponents isn't an idea getting much traction with Badgers coach Tony Granato.
"There's still time left to play, and that's the way we're going to play it," he said. "We're going to play like we can go out and win and make something of this year. That's my attitude, and I think that's our players' attitude as well."
The Badgers do have a stake in one race for a league title. Right wing Cole Caufield leads the Big Ten with 22 points in 20 league games and could become the first UW player to win a conference scoring crown since Mark Johnson and Mike Eaves shared the Western Collegiate Hockey Association lead in 1977-78.
Their tie at 70 points in a 32-game WCHA schedule is the only time in 50 seasons of UW conference affiliation that a Badgers player has finished atop the league points rankings.
Caufield is two points ahead of Michigan State's Patrick Khodorenko and Penn State's Evan Barratt.
The freshman has 11 goals in league games, one behind Khodorenko. UW has had only one player lead the Big Ten goals race in six previous seasons of play: Michael Mersch tied for the top spot with 12 goals in 20 games in 2013-14.
Caufield also is climbing the Badgers' rankings for goals by a freshman. His score at Michigan last Friday gave him 18 for the season, tied for ninth in team history for a first-year player. Johnson leads that list with 36 in 1976-77.
From the infirmary
Forward Sean Dhooghe was undergoing more tests Monday to determine the extent of the injury to his left knee suffered in the third period of last Saturday's loss at Michigan.
Dhooghe absorbed a knee-on-knee hit from Michigan's Johnny Beecher and had to be helped from the ice.
It extended the Badgers' injury list to five players, four of whom didn't practice Monday. Left wing Roman Ahcan (upper body) skated with the team while wearing a no-contact jersey, and it'll be determined later in the week whether he'll be cleared for contact.
Forwards Dhooghe and Alex Turcotte (lower body), defenseman Mike Vorlicky (upper body) and goaltender Jack Berry (lower body) all were out. It's possible that Vorlicky will be in the lineup Friday, a week after he was checked shoulder-first into the boards.
UW thought it would have Turcotte available last weekend, going so far as to include him with the top line in practice, but he didn't travel. Granato said he hoped to have the freshman center available for the Penn State series.