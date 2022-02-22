Only 1 Wisconsin men’s hockey player ever has worn a number higher than 35. Here's why, and when the tradition could change

The numerical roster that co-coaches John Riley and Art Thomsen posted when varsity hockey was resurrected at the University of Wisconsin in 1963 was standard for the era.

No. 1 was goalie Jim Duffy. Defensemen John Russo, Ken Grafton, Fritz Ragatz and Bob Busse wore 2 through 5. Sterling Miller got No. 9 and Ron Leszczynski No. 18, representing the span of forwards.

“It was very traditional numbering,” said Ragatz, a Madison native. “They were just assigned to you. You never said, gee, I get No. 2 or I get No. 6. That just didn’t happen.”

Badgers players have gained more of a choice in the matter and the reserved numbering for defensemen and forwards has faded from practice through the coaching tenures of Bob Johnson, Jeff Sauer, Mike Eaves and now Tony Granato.

But there’s still an old-school element to the numbers that are on UW sweaters: They run from 1 to 35, nothing higher.

“I like tradition, history,” Granato said. “I like team thinking. And to me that just represents what a hockey team is supposed to be about. It’s not about the individual, and sometimes numbers become individualized.”

Badgers players and coaches stressed tradition over and over when asked for their thoughts on the rule — or maybe it’s more of a guideline.

But rules and guidelines aren’t always followed. Thus begins the tale of why, in the team’s record of numbers worn by its letterwinners since 1963 with nearly faithful adherence to 1 through 35, there’s an obvious outlier.

John Ramage knew that No. 5 already was spoken for when he was preparing to arrive at UW in 2009. Blake Geoffrion grabbed it at the start of his sophomore year in 2008 after having No. 16 when he was a freshman.

Ramage’s father, Rob, wore No. 5 for most of a 15-year NHL career, but that number similarly was occupied when he was traded to Calgary in 1988. John Ramage made a similar request when he was asked what number he wanted with the Badgers.

“Honestly, I can’t give you an answer to why I was allowed to wear 55,” Ramage said by phone from Germany, where he plays for the Schwenninger Wild Wings, still wearing No. 55. “Since Blake had 5, I don’t know if it was a courtesy thing that Mike (Eaves) did for me.”

Ramage said that the move was so out of the ordinary for UW that it probably had to be run through the entire organization to be allowed.

Mark Osiecki, the Badgers associate head coach who was in his first stint on the staff when Ramage joined, confirmed that it was a one-time departure related to Ramage’s dad.

Once one exception is made, the door opens for others. But not so far at UW.

“We want to be traditional,” said Osiecki, who works with equipment manager Nate LaPoint to gather input from incoming players and assign numbers. “Our whole staff, we all feel that way right now.”

Rooted in history

The form for decades in the NHL was for players to wear numbers in the 30s or below. Goalies usually got the extremes in that range — 1 and in the 30s — with defensemen and forwards in between.

Then came the late 1970s with Wayne Gretzky sporting the famous 99 in reverence for his idol Gordie Howe’s No. 9, which wasn’t available with his junior team. Mario Lemieux flipped it around with 66 in the 1980s. Ray Bourque famously revealed a change from 7 to 77 when Boston retired the former for Phil Esposito in 1987.

Jaromir Jagr (68) and Sergei Federov (91) enjoyed hall of fame-level careers in the 1990s. Sidney Crosby (87) started his in the 2000s and Connor McDavid (97) is part of the newer corps of high number-wearing NHL stars.

College teams have joined in the number inventory expansion. This season, 65 Division I men’s players wear a number higher than 39. They represent 22 of the 59 teams. Canisius has 13 players in the group and Michigan eight.

UW never has joined them, with the one exception of Ramage. Sauer, who coached from 1982 to 2002, was adamantly against departing from the standard 1 through 35.

“I think he just felt those were the traditional hockey numbers,” said Rob Malnory, UW’s equipment manager from 1977 to 2006 — covering all of the Sauer era and some of the tenures of Johnson and Eaves.

One story told by Sauer, who died in 2017, was that Dany Heatley asked for a higher number in 1999, but UW coaches rejected it. Malnory isn’t sure on that tale’s accuracy, but Heatley wore 15 for two memorable seasons with UW then in most of a 13-year NHL career.

Pride in past

The Badgers have one number in the Kohl Center rafters, the No. 10 of all-time leading scorer Mark Johnson. Whether it’s retired is open for a semantics argument: UW phrased it as a jersey retirement in 2019, not a number retirement. But Ty Emberson’s change from 10 to 21 the night the banner was unveiled and Granato’s insistence that he won’t give anyone else that number are telling.

Johnson doesn’t give out high numbers as Badgers women’s hockey coach, either. There have been only two players with numbers higher than 35 with the 23-year-old UW women’s team, both in the early years — goalies Jen Neary (37) and Jessica Bernal (39).

Current Badgers men’s hockey players said there’s pride in knowing they’re wearing a number that has history with the program.

A sign in each player’s locker room stall lists those who have worn the number they’re putting on at UW. Captain Tarek Baker has No. 16 because of one of the names on the card at his place: fellow Madison-area native Adam Burish, the captain of the 2006 NCAA championship team.

“It’s tradition. It’s the way it’s always been,” Baker said. “And there’s something to be said about holding traditions and legacies and being able to wear the same number as guys before you. When we go in the lockers and you see 30 years of the guys who have all worn the same number as you, it means something.”

Fifth-year defenseman Tyler Inamoto doesn’t have a compelling story about how he ended up with No. 5. Certainly nothing like what he saw at the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, when players tried to stake claims on numbers and argued about it.

Players go to UW to work, not to be known for a flashy number, he said.

“I think it’s just something that you don’t really need to worry about,” Inamoto said. “It doesn’t matter what number you are or who you are. You’ve got to come here and work, get better and have success as a team.”

The end?

But Granato isn’t sure how much longer he and UW will hold out on keeping 35 as the high end of sweater numbers. The traditional stance might have to fall as more teams give in to new demands — or simply stop caring about upholding old norms.

The possibility that a recruit will say he’s not coming to UW unless he can wear a specific number is something for which Granato said he has to prepare himself.

Some players already have asked for a higher number in his six seasons with the Badgers, he said. His response was that he preferred to keep what has been established, and he said there was no pushback.

A good argument from a player about a family connection to a number could open a dialogue about expanding the number range, Granato said.

“It’ll happen,” he said. “And maybe it’ll happen next year, I don’t know. And maybe I’m too old school thinking like that. Someday I’ll probably say I don’t know why I did that. Maybe I should have given that option to the players earlier. But I still like the way it is.”

By the numbers 1: No number has been worn by more Badgers goalies than 1. Future NHLers Mike Richter (1985-87), Curtis Joseph (1988-89) and Brian Elliott (2003-07) are among the 16 letterwinner goalies who sported the single digit. 19: The most frequently handed-down Badgers number is 19, worn by 22 different players. Nine of the players to wear 19 for UW went on to play games in the NHL, including the last five in a row to wear it before current holder Brock Caufield: Kyle Turris (2007-08), Jake Gardiner (2008-11), Jake McCabe (2011-14), Cameron Hughes (2014-18) and K'Andre Miller (2018-20). 21: Two of the six former Badgers in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame wore the No. 21 at UW — Chris Chelios (1981-83) and Tony Granato (1983-87). 34: Only two Badgers players have scored a goal wearing No. 34 — Vic Posa (1984-85) and Trent Frederic (2016-18). 55: The highest jersey number any UW player has worn. John Ramage wore it from 2009 to 2013.

