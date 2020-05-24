On web video series, Badgers women's hockey players show their 'weird sides'

Curl and Pettet brought on teammate Sophie Shirley as co-host for one episode to celebrate Mauermann and the Badgers' other five seniors. Using a game they play at pregame meals where each person at the table says something they like about everyone else present, Badgers players contributed video tributes to the departing six.

"The senior video was super touching and just bringing the team together and feeling the togetherness even when we're so far apart," Mauermann said.

As with quarantine, there's no firm end date for QuaranTV. Pettet said the team hasn't heard much about the potential for players to return to Madison for offseason workouts. Nor is she sure when she'd even be able to get back to the U.S. from Canada because the border is scheduled to be closed until at least June 21.

Mauermann has spent her down time studying to earn her boater's license. Curl has been mountain biking on trails near her home. Pettet ordered roller blades and has pulled dandelions from her front lawn.

"I think there's quite a few girls on the team who are missing Madison and being around people," Curl said.

For now, getting together through QuaranTV will have to do.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.