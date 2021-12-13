Olympic hopes paused for 2 Wisconsin women's hockey players

University of Wisconsin forwards Britta Curl and Lacey Eden have been released from the U.S. women's hockey Olympic residency program.
Curl and Eden joined Minnesota State defender Anna Wilgren in dropping off the U.S. roster listed ahead of the team's upcoming games against Canada.
Badgers defender Natalie Buchbinder was cut from the Olympic preparation roster in November.
Eleven players with Badgers ties are still vying for a spot in the Beijing Olympics women's hockey tournament that is scheduled to start Feb. 3. For the U.S.: goalie Alex Cavallini, defender Caroline Harvey and forwards Brianna Decker, Hilary Knight and Abby Roque. For Canada: goalies Kristen Campbell and Ann-Renée Desbiens, defender Meaghan Mikkelson and forwards Emily Clark, Sarah Nurse and Blayre Turnbull.
The U.S. residency roster is down to 23 players, the same number that will be selected for the Olympic team. The final roster is expected to be announced on Jan. 1 at the NHL Winter Classic in Minneapolis.
The U.S. and Canada are scheduled to play games in Maryland Heights, Missouri, on Wednesday and Friday and in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Dec. 20.
Curl, 21, who has two seasons of collegiate eligibility left, was fifth on the Badgers' roster with 17 points in 21 games last season. She had one assist in three games for the U.S. against Canada.
Eden, 19, didn't have a point in three games against Canada. She joined the Badgers as a freshman midway through last season and posted 15 points in 15 games, including the overtime goal that gave UW the Western Collegiate Hockey Association playoff championship.