Ohio State's three-goal first period spoils Badgers women's hockey opener

Ohio State recorded seven of the game's first nine shots on goal and went ahead less than six minutes into the first period when Jaques scored through traffic from the left point.

Bizal beat Blair high to the stick side from the slot seven minutes later to double the Buckeyes' advantage.

"We had a little bit of trouble in our D zone," Badgers co-captain Brette Pettet said. "I think the biggest thing was we were just leaving our man and left some people wide open in the slot. The good news is that's something we can fix."

UW had a quick response to get back to 2-1 when Daryl Watts, last year's national scoring leader with 74 points, scored off a feed from Sophie Shirley 23 seconds after Bizal's goal.

Buglioni restored Ohio State's two-goal lead in the final minute of the opening period, poking home a loose puck after a scramble around Blair's crease.

That one hurt the most, Johnson said.

"It's a learning process," he said. "They played a couple games last weekend and they probably took advantage of that the first 20 minutes. After that, it got better."