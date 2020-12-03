Ohio State's 4-goal opening period dooms Badgers men's hockey to 3rd straight loss

An ugly first period was too much for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team to overcome on Thursday, even with a much better performance over the last 40 minutes.

Ohio State struck four times in the opening frame while the 14th-ranked Badgers looked disorganized in their defensive zone, leading to a 4-2 loss to the 13th-ranked Buckeyes at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

The Badgers fell to 0-3 since losing three centers and a wing because of COVID-19 protocols. Coach Tony Granato emphatically rejected playing what-if games about the absences of five forwards in all.

"We're looking at it as an opportunity as opposed to feeling sorry for ourselves," he said. "From that standpoint, it's a great opportunity for us to grow. We grew today in the second and third period. The start looked bleak.

"We're going to use these next three games, whether we've got 10 guys or 15 guys in our lineup, to try to play the same way: with character, with heart, with energy. And leave it on the ice. Our guys left it on the ice."

Needing more bodies at forward, UW gave senior defenseman Josh Ess a run up front for the first time in his collegiate career — and the first time in eight or nine years overall.