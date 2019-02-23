MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team's run at Western Collegiate Hockey Association history fell short Saturday at LaBahn Arena.
Freshman goaltender Andrea Braendli made 40 saves to lead No. 10 Ohio State to a 2-2 tie with top-ranked UW, and Liz Schepers scored the decisive goal in the shootout to give the Buckeyes the extra point in the league standings.
That result, combined with Minnesota's 4-3 victory at Bemidji State, gave the Golden Gophers (29-4-1, 19-4-1 WCHA) the regular-season league championship with 58 points. The Badgers (28-4-2, 18-4-2-0, 56 points), who skated to a 1-1 tie and shootout loss with Ohio State on Friday, were trying to become the first team in league history to win four consecutive regular-season titles.
"I think everybody is disappointed," said UW coach Mark Johnson, whose team will host St. Cloud State in a best-of-three WCHA first-round playoff series beginning Friday. "They all knew what we were up against and what our opportunity was and we fell a bit short. It stings."
Emma Maltais scored 23 seconds into the game and Schepers gave the third-place Buckeyes (18-12-2, 12-10-2-2) a 2-0 lead with a power-play goal at 12:13 of the second period.
UW freshman Sophie Shirley finally solved Braendli at 15:31 of the third period, and senior Emily Clark tied the game at 18:05.
"It took us a little while to get a goal and it sparks you and then we got a second one, so credit the last five minutes for giving yourselves a chance," Johnson said.
The Badgers outshot the Buckeyes 42-20.
“Andrea is phenomenal, and that’s what you need to get to that next level in the postseason," Ohio State coach Nadeen Muzerall said. "An absolutely phenomenal performance from her.”