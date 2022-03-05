Ohio State brings an end to Wisconsin's run of winning WCHA semifinals

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team's streak of winning conference tournament semifinal games is over.

So, too, it appears will be its run of hosting NCAA tournament games.

Second-ranked Ohio State defeated the fourth-ranked Badgers for a third straight time Saturday, 2-1 in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association Final Faceoff semifinals in Minneapolis.

Liz Schepers and Gabby Rosenthal scored second-period goals for Ohio State after Sophie Shirley put UW in front. Amanda Thiele made 33 saves as the Badgers outshot the Buckeyes 34-18.

UW had won seven straight WCHA semifinal games dating to a 1-0 loss to North Dakota in 2014. It will have to await its NCAA tournament fate in an 8 p.m. Sunday selection show on ESPNews but Saturday's loss almost assuredly means the Badgers will be on the road to start the tournament next week, something they haven't had to do since 2008.

The Badgers outshot the Buckeyes 9-4 in the third period as they sought a tying goal. Makenna Webster had a breakaway with 7:30 remaining after a pass from Daryl Watts but Thiele stopped the backhand try.

"I thought we had a good game tonight," Badgers coach Mark Johnson said. "I wasn't disappointed at all in our effort. We played well enough to win but unfortunately we didn't so it's a learning opportunity for everybody."

Ohio State advanced to face Minnesota, a 5-1 winner against Minnesota Duluth in Saturday's earlier semifinal, in Sunday's 1 p.m. championship game.

In the teams' fourth Final Faceoff meeting in the last four years, the Buckeyes (28-6) came from behind to down the Badgers (25-7-4) and extend their winning streak to six games.

Shirley put the Badgers ahead with her first goal in nine games a little more than a minute into the second period but the Buckeyes surged later in the frame.

Schepers equalized on a 2-on-1 rush and Rosenthal gave Ohio State the lead less than three minutes later.

The Buckeyes almost made it 3-1 just 45 seconds after Rosenthal's goal when a Lexi Templeman shot got past UW's Kennedy Blair from distance. But the goal was waved off after video review showed that Ohio State was offside on the zone entry.

UW and Ohio State split four games during the regular season. Both teams won twice at home, with the Buckeyes finishing the regular season with a convincing sweep to take second place in the WCHA standings.

The Badgers were 0-for-3 on the power play Saturday, with two chances in the first period and one in the second.

