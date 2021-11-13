Offensive production hits a low as Badgers get swept at No. 15 Notre Dame

The games against Notre Dame were a reminder, however, that teams that play the Badgers physically have generally had the advantage.

"That's not our style, to go run another team out of the building," UW coach Tony Granato said. "You've got to be able to take the hits to make plays. You've got to understand that's part of it. So the answer is no, we're not going to go change and all of a sudden try to play that style of hockey."

What the Badgers could have done was make Notre Dame back off by capitalizing on some of their power-play chances. UW went 0-for-6 Saturday.

"They're not afraid to take penalties because their penalty kill's going well," Granato said.

And Notre Dame picked up where it left off on its power play in a 5-1 victory on Friday. The Irish scored on their last two chances in the opener, then went ahead Saturday with Grant Silianoff's first-period goal.

Badgers captain Tarek Baker, who rejoined the lineup after missing Friday's game with a lower-body injury, ended UW's third power play of the opening period early with a slashing penalty. Six seconds later, Notre Dame had a critical second goal to take a two-goal advantage into the first intermission.