Offense has been hit or miss for Wisconsin, Clarkson women's hockey teams entering NCAA opener

BOSTON — Mark Johnson, as if to make sure the messages got through, reiterated them a few times when he got in front of the microphones and cameras this week.

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey coach likes the way his team is playing. He's happy with the direction it is trending at the most critical time of the season.

"I've actually liked the way we've played since we got back from Christmas," said Johnson, the Badgers coach. "The games that we maybe haven't been successful in, we haven't scored goals. We've played well, but for whatever reason you look at the box score and at the end of the night the first star is the other team's goaltender. That doesn't do anybody well if you're trying to win."

Whether the Badgers are playing well enough to extend their NCAA record with an eighth straight berth in the Frozen Four is the matter at hand.

The Badgers play Clarkson in the semifinals of the Boston regional at 6 p.m. Thursday. It's a matchup of teams whose offenses are in feast or famine mode.

UW (25-7-4) has scored at least four goals in four of its last five victories. It has been held to one goal or shut out in its last four losses. A 2-1 victory against Bemidji State in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association playoffs is the outlier in terms of goal production equaling results since the start of February.

Clarkson (22-11-3) is 2-6 in its last eight games, scoring zero or one goal in the losses and seven and eight goals in the victories.

Thursday's winner plays Saturday against Northeastern for a spot in the Frozen Four. The Huskies are the No. 3 overall seed and hold the reigning Patty Kazmaier Award winner in goalie Aerin Frankel and the nation's stingiest defense.

Johnson hasn't just been sharing good thoughts about his team with the media. He said his message to his players after the Badgers' 2-1 loss to Ohio State in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association Final Faceoff semifinals Saturday was a motivational one to keep their heads up.

What has him feeling so good about things entering the NCAA tournament despite UW being 7-6-1 in its last 14 games? Here's how he fielded that one:

• Holding the Buckeyes to 17 shots on goal and 41 attempts was a good sign. UW had to play too much in its own end of the ice when the teams met last month to finish the regular season.

• The Badgers were disciplined and didn't give away any power plays.

• They were on the positive side of the faceoff battle.

"This is the exciting time of the year because if you don't play well and you don't win, you're not playing again until next October," he said. "So a lot's on the line."

The areas that could get UW in trouble in the regional are turnovers that lead to 2-on-1 or 3-on-2 rushes against and the on-again-off-again scoring situation.

The top line of Daryl Watts, Casey O'Brien and Makenna Webster combined for 11 shots on goal against Ohio State. They'll be a focal point for Clarkson to slow.

But there's some familiarity with this trip for two members of that group. Watts is back in Boston, where she played two seasons at Boston College. She scored a goal in all three games against Northeastern at Matthews Arena, the site of the Boston regional.

O'Brien is from nearby Milton, Massachusetts, and expecting to have a cheering section Thursday.

"I'm just super excited to show them what I've been able to do with Wisconsin and that we can bring that back home," O'Brien said.

The Badgers haven't fallen off the map offensively — they're still third nationally in scoring average despite a hot-and-cold second half of the season. But their inconsistencies have changed their NCAA tournament path, putting them away from home for the first week.

"I think this year we haven't had maybe the scoring power that we've had in the past, but we're just as strong of a team," center Brette Pettet said. "And we do have depth. And I'm very confident in our team and our abilities coming in the home stretch here."

Confidence comes from having been there before. Ten of UW's forwards, four defenders and goaltender Kennedy Blair were in the lineup for last season's NCAA championship.

"They've been in these scenarios," Johnson said. "They understand the magnitude of the game. They know how challenging it is to win these games because everybody wants to win."

