Now a regular in the Badgers men's hockey lineup, defenseman Jesper Peltonen shows his growth

"He has certainly played up to the level we had anticipated and hoped for and probably done even a little bit more," Granato said. "He's been a great part of our team and our success so far."

In May, Kalynuk decided to pursue signing with a pro team as a free agent three years after being drafted by Philadelphia. Because he was 20 when he was drafted in 2017, a clause in the NHL's collective bargaining agreement allowed him to go on the open market — he landed with Chicago — but he had to first declare an end to his college career.

Miller had done that two months earlier when he signed with the New York Rangers, the team that had selected him in the first round in 2018.

Faced with the two departures, Granato spoke glowingly of the work Peltonen had put in over his first two seasons with UW, in which he dressed for just 22 games. Twice during his freshman season, he was on the line chart and the bench but didn't get on the ice.

When he arrived in Madison in 2018 after three years at Northwood School in upstate New York and one year in the United States Hockey League, Peltonen's footwork needed improvement. So did his strength.