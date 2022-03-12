Northeastern ends Wisconsin's hopes of 3rd straight NCAA women's hockey title

BOSTON — When it's going well, the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team often starts its offense from speed through the neutral zone.

Northeastern coach Dave Flint knew that and presented as much to his players before Saturday's NCAA tournament game, a rematch of last year's national championship contest that this time carried a spot in the Frozen Four as the prize.

For two periods, the Huskies neutralized UW's skating. Then they let goalie Aerin Frankel and a potent power play do the rest in crushing the Badgers' hopes at a third straight NCAA championship.

The trophy will go somewhere else this season after Northeastern won 4-2 at Matthews Arena, using two power-play goals and a timely strike at the end of the first period to fuel a bit of revenge.

"Little pieces and little sections within the game changed the momentum, changed the game both ways," Badgers coach Mark Johnson said. "Their power play was probably the difference today."

Katy Knoll scored on the power play less than five minutes in to put the Huskies ahead 1-0. Alina Mueller made it 4-2 in the third less than six minutes after Brette Pettet's goal cut UW's deficit to one. Both Northeastern goals on the advantage came after penalties by Maddi Wheeler, and Johnson called the second one, a tripping call, "silly."

It was the first time in more than two years the Badgers allowed more than one power-play goal in a game. They had allowed one in 17 games during 2022 entering Saturday.

"I think it's just a little bit of a different style of play here on the East Coast," Pettet, a fifth-year center, said of Northeastern's power play. "That happens and we need to be prepared for that. ... I think we did pretty well on the kills, but some went in the net and that's the way it goes."

Johnson didn't think there was much to be said about the Badgers' difficulties getting through the Northeastern blue line in the first two periods. Flint said it was a focus for his team entering the game.

"We needed to do a really good job in the neutral zone," he said. "We had to take care of the puck. We also had to stay up and not give up the zone too easily. And I thought for the most part we did a really good job with that. And I think they got a little frustrated at some points because they couldn't do what they normally do."

The Huskies (31-4-2) have the nation's best defense, averaging just a goal allowed per game entering Saturday. They didn't let the Badgers (26-8-4) stretch the ice much, with Frankel tapping her stick frequently in the crease to alert defenders of potential trouble from UW players trying to get a head start up ice out of the defensive zone.

The one notable time that broke down, Wheeler fired wide on a breakaway with 6:30 remaining and the Huskies up 4-2.

"That's a big part of their game, the stretch passes," Northeastern captain Brooke Hobson said. "Myself as a defenseman, I took a lot of pride in trying to prevent those. So did the rest of my D corps. Stopping them before they get any speed, not letting them enter the zone very easily was a really, really big part of our game plan and we succeeded at it."

Frankel, the defending Patty Kazmaier Award winner as the top women's hockey player, made 17 of her 39 saves in the third period as the Badgers had to press to close the gap.

UW's Casey O'Brien answered Knoll's goal midway through the first period to tie the game but Northeastern got a tone-changing goal with 5.2 seconds left. Knoll's shot from the left side deflected in off Skylar Irving, who was battling for position with O'Brien in front of the net.

"We've got a faceoff in the offensive zone with 28 seconds to go and with five seconds to go it's in the back of our net on a deflection," Johnson said. "That changes the game."

Maureen Murphy's 30th goal of the season, a rebound of her own second-period shot as she spun away from UW defender Katie Kotlowski, made it 3-1 and made UW's task tougher.

UW beat Northeastern 2-1 in overtime for the 2021 NCAA title on Daryl Watts' goal from behind the net, and some emotions of that game hadn't cooled nearly a year later. Frankel, who traded verbal pokes with Watts in separate news conferences Friday, said after Saturday's game there's "nothing but respect between Daryl and I."

Watts had a tap on Frankel's pads in search of a rebound that wasn't there in the first period, sparking a quick set of shoves between the teams. Watts finished her college career with 297 points, six shy of Meghan Agosta's NCAA record.

The Huskies, who advanced to face Minnesota Duluth in the Frozen Four semifinals on Friday, ended the Badgers' NCAA tournament winning streak at seven games. UW's hopes to extend its record with an eighth consecutive Frozen Four appearance faded away.

"Last year at this time we're celebrating, taking the trophy back to Madison," Johnson said. "They knew how that felt because they were experiencing it. This year, you switch roles."

