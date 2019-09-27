MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — After riding a three-game shutout streak to the 2019 NCAA championship, the University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team opened its title defense in familiar fashion.
Sophie Shirley scored twice and Kristen Campbell made 17 saves in the top-ranked Badgers’ 4-0 victory over Lindenwood on Friday.
Campbell, last season’s Frozen Four most outstanding player, opened her senior campaign by extending her shutout streak to 270 minutes, 36 seconds.
Shirley, a sophomore who had 20 goals last season, scored a power-play goal in the second period and added an even-strength tally in the final seconds of the third for her fourth two-goal game for the Badgers.
After Brette Pettet put UW ahead in the first period, Daryl Watts scored on the power play in the second for her first goal with the Badgers. Watts, the 2018 Patty Kazmaier Award winner at Boston College, transferred to UW in the offseason.
Abby Roque assisted on three goals, including a behind-the-back pass that set up Shirley’s first score.
UW improved to 16-0 all-time against the Lions and to 9-0-1 in its past 10 season openers.
The Badgers spoiled Lindenwood’s first game at the 2,500-seat Centene Community Ice Center, the new practice home of the NHL St. Louis Blues. It also was the first game for Lions coach Shelley Looney, a former U.S. Olympian.
Wisconsin 1 2 1 — 4
Lindenwood 0 0 0 — 0
First period: W — Pettet 1 (Bowlby, Steffen), 12:33.
Second period: W — Watts 1 (Roque, Shirley), 10:21 (pp); S. Shirley 1 (Watts, Roque), 15:33 (pp). Penalties: S. Shirley, W, 6:50; Stitt, L, 7:01; Antonio, L, 10:01; Burt, L, 11:23.
Third period: S. Shirley 2 (Roque, Steffen), 19:45. Penalties: S. Shirley, W, 3:23; Steffen, W, 8:15; G. Shirley, W, 11:03; Wagner, L, 15:09.
Saves: W (Campbell 3-7-7) 17; L (Wolf 11-18-6) 35. Power plays: W 2-for-5; L 0-for-4. Att. — 252.