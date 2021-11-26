No shootout? Wisconsin men's hockey team left unfulfilled after tie with Clarkson

“That was exciting. It should have been more exciting,” Granato said. “NCAA hockey has to wake up. It’s 2021 now, it’s not back in the ‘50s and ‘60s when where was no shootouts. This is entertainment. This is college hockey. The kids want to play. The kids want to do shootouts and then the game ends. It’s just not right.”

The Badgers had good reason for wanting to keep going: They had the momentum after Baker scored with 3:32 remaining in the third to equalize. They were confident in goaltender Jared Moe, who was “standing on his head,” Baker said.

“We were starting to get things clicking there at the end of the game,” Baker said. “We were all feeling good and now it’s about taking that momentum into tomorrow’s game.”

A five-game losing streak turned into a six-game winless spell after the Badgers (4-10-1) couldn’t exceed one goal for the ninth time in 15 games.

It was looking like a third shutout of the season until Baker won a faceoff with less than four minutes to play and went to the net. Daniel Laatsch and Ryder Donovan got shots on Clarkson goaltender Ethan Haider (33 saves) and the second rebound went to Baker in front for his team-high fourth goal of the season.