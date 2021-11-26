No shootout? Wisconsin men's hockey team left unfulfilled after tie with Clarkson

It was all there for Tarek Baker. An end-to-end rush. A move through two defenders in the offensive zone. A kick of the puck with his right skate to get it back on the tape of his left-handed stick.
The University of Wisconsin men’s hockey captain already had provided the late-third-period goal that got the Badgers to overtime against Clarkson on Friday. The last move to complete a victory with less than a minute left in the extra session was just out of his reach.
“It would have been nice to put that one in the back of the net,” Baker said.
Baker couldn’t finish off his solo effort in the last minute of overtime after the puck rolled off his stick at the end.
A 1-1 draw left a small gathering at the Kohl Center and Badgers players and coaches wanting more, but the NCAA doesn’t allow for shootouts in non-conference games.
UW coach Tony Granato went on a postgame rant against the NCAA rules that reserve shootouts only for conference games to assign extra points for the standings. Games are officially a tie if they finish five minutes of 3-on-3 overtime without a goal.
It was the first time that a tie game after 65 minutes at the Kohl Center didn’t have a shootout — even an exhibition one for nothing more than pride — since Feb. 8, 2013.
“That was exciting. It should have been more exciting,” Granato said. “NCAA hockey has to wake up. It’s 2021 now, it’s not back in the ‘50s and ‘60s when where was no shootouts. This is entertainment. This is college hockey. The kids want to play. The kids want to do shootouts and then the game ends. It’s just not right.”
The Badgers had good reason for wanting to keep going: They had the momentum after Baker scored with 3:32 remaining in the third to equalize. They were confident in goaltender Jared Moe, who was “standing on his head,” Baker said.
“We were starting to get things clicking there at the end of the game,” Baker said. “We were all feeling good and now it’s about taking that momentum into tomorrow’s game.”
A five-game losing streak turned into a six-game winless spell after the Badgers (4-10-1) couldn’t exceed one goal for the ninth time in 15 games.
It was looking like a third shutout of the season until Baker won a faceoff with less than four minutes to play and went to the net. Daniel Laatsch and Ryder Donovan got shots on Clarkson goaltender Ethan Haider (33 saves) and the second rebound went to Baker in front for his team-high fourth goal of the season.
Clarkson’s fourth line beat UW’s on the goal that put the Golden Knights ahead earlier in the third period. Defenseman Jordan Power retrieved the puck below the goal line of the Clarkson zone and fed it up the middle for a Nick Campoli breakaway between UW defenders Josh Ess and Jesper Peltonen.
Campoli’s shot past the glove side was the only one that got past Moe (23 saves), who made two highlight-reel saves in the second period to keep Clarkson (7-4-3) off the board. The first was off a Luke Santerno one-timer from the left side during a power play.
“I think that was huge for us, especially (since) our penalty kill hasn’t been clicking very well recently,” Moe said. “We’re finding a way to battle through and really dig deep in.”
The second came after Jack Jacome got his stick on the puck after UW’s Sam Stange blocked Noah Beck’s shot toward the bottom of the left circle. Jacome redirected the puck in on Moe, who kicked out his right pad to keep it out of the net.
The Badgers had to shuffle their defensive corps again because Corson Ceulemans was out, joining Jake Martin (ill), Mike Vorlicky (injured) and Shay Donovan (ill) among defensemen unavailable. Ceulemans came down with a non-COVID illness late in the week, Granato said.
The Badgers also lost Anthony Kehrer to illness in the third period, leaving them with five available defensemen.
“Those guys sucked it up and were really solid, played smart,” Granato said.
Clarkson 0 0 1 0 — 1
Wisconsin 0 0 1 0 — 1