Two weeks ago, the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team played the No. 6 team in the national rankings and was comprehensively wiped out at Ohio State.
On Friday, the Badgers had a much better showing against sixth-ranked Penn State at the Kohl Center but still couldn’t get the result they were looking for.
UW held a lead late in the second period but couldn’t get to the finish line in a 3-3 tie with the Nittany Lions.
“We can play with these teams,” said freshman right wing Brock Caufield, who recorded his first collegiate two-goal game. “It’s a huge confidence boost knowing you can get there. But now we’ve just got to finish the job and get wins.”
The Badgers led No. 14 Michigan in the third period twice on the road last weekend but came away only with ties.
Friday’s draw, forced when Penn State’s Evan Barratt scored with 1:17 left in the second period, gave UW three in a row for the first time since the 2002-03 season.
After the teams went scoreless in a 3-on-3 overtime, Penn State won the extra Big Ten Conference point when Alex Limoges scored in the sixth round of a sudden-death shootout.
But the Badgers said they had more to take out of this game in growth after they had the Nittany Lions reeling in stretches.
In assessing the month of November, in which UW went 1-5-3, coach Tony Granato said his team failed in sweeps at North Dakota and Ohio State, passed at Michigan and got another good grade in the opener against Penn State.
Caufield’s big night came courtesy of some good hand-eye coordination and a nice pass from a teammate.
UW this week stressed getting back to working in front of the net for rebounds and redirections, and Caufield used one of the latter to net a 1-0 lead in the first period. He changed the direction of defenseman Tyler Inamoto’s rising shot in front of the net, sending it past Penn State goalie Peyton Jones (32 saves).
Caufield put UW ahead 3-2 with 5:37 left in the middle frame on a play that started in UW’s defensive zone. Tarek Baker won a faceoff during 4-on-4 play — one of only six wins on 24 second-period draws — and at the other end of the ice set up Caufield.
“Great breakout play,” Caufield said. “Tarek — great play. I just found open ice and he found me for a one-timer. It was a great pass by him.”
After Nikita Pavlychev tied the game at 1 in the first period, Penn State (10-3-1, 2-2-1-1 Big Ten) did what it has done so well against the Badgers (5-7-3, 1-3-3-1) in recent seasons: generate breakaways and finish them.
Liam Folkes made it 2-1 early in the second, and Barratt cashed in late in the period.
“They skate as well as anybody,” Granato said. “They come after you line after line after line. And if you sleep for one second or you get caught flat-footed, they end up with a breakaway or a 2-on-1.”
Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky said those plays bailed his team out.
“I felt very fortunate today because we did have a couple really great plays and a guy like Evan Barratt on a breakaway that saved the game for us, because we were really getting it taken it to us,” he said.
After Penn State grabbed the lead in the second, UW’s Max Zimmer and Caufield scored 4:20 apart to take it back.
Seamus Malone did the work on the first, backhanding a pass through the middle to Max Zimmer at the back door for a tap-in.
“I knew the second that he was going to the net that if I went back door he was going to give me a perfect pass,” said Zimmer, who scored for the first time in nine games. “It’s the kind of player he is and the kind of poise he has. It felt really nice to put one in after we had been on a little bit of a drought lately.”
Badgers goalie Daniel Lebedeff made 15 saves in the third period and 5-on-5 overtime to finish with 37. He made key stop on Derian Hamilton’s third-period rebound try, grabbing the shot at an open part of the net with his glove.
“The boys and myself were disappointed about the result,” Lebedeff said. “We want the win. But today, we couldn’t. We have to accept it and put it past.”
Penn State 1 2 0 0 — 3
Wisconsin 1 2 0 0 — 3
First period: W — Caufield 3 (Inamoto, Ahcan), 6:15. P — Pavlychev 8 (Hults, DeNaples), 12:33.
Second period: P — Folkes 6 (Barratt, Hamilton), 1:19. W — Zimmer 3 (Malone, Tischke), 10:03; Caufield 4 (Baker, Miller), 14:23. P — Barratt 11 (Limoges, Myllari), 18:43. Penalties: DeNaples, P, 10:37; S. Dhooghe, W, 13:20; Folkes, P, 13:20; Inamoto, W, 19:43.
Third period: No scoring or penalties.
Overtime penalty: Kalynuk, W, 1:28.
3-on-3 overtime: No scoring or penalties.
Shootout: P 2 (Smirnov NG, Berger NG, Folkes G, Larsson NG, Barratt NG, Limoges G), W 1 (Zimmer NG, Baker NG, S. Dhooghe G, Miller NG, Malone NG, Caufield NG).
Saves: P (Jones 9-13-9-1) 32; W (Lebedeff 14-8-13-2) 37. Power plays: P 0-for-2; W 0-for-1. Att. — 8,369.