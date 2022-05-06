No NCAA women's hockey team had bigger home crowds than Wisconsin but its numbers slipped

Crowd sizes for University of Wisconsin women's hockey games at LaBahn Arena last season fell to the lowest level since 2014-15.
Still, more people watched the Badgers than any other NCAA women's hockey team in 2021-22.
UW came back from the pandemic with an average of 1,447 tickets scanned for 16 non-exhibition home games. Contests in the season before were closed to the public, and UW averaged a record 1,829 fans per game at LaBahn in 2019-20.
The number of tickets scanned when spectators enter the venue represents the actual crowd size. It's often well below the announced attendance and number of tickets sold or distributed.
The Badgers had an average announced attendance of 2,241 last season, best in NCAA women's hockey by more than 800 per game over second-place Minnesota. UW's average of 1,447 ticket scans was higher than its archrival's announced average attendance of 1,421.
UW distributes more tickets for most games than LaBahn's 2,273 capacity because there's always a significant number that don't get used. But the percentage of no-shows in 2021-22 — 41% — was the highest since the Badgers moved to their new home in 2012.
The biggest home crowd of the season was the last one and one of only two that wasn't announced as a sellout. The Western Collegiate Hockey Association playoff game against Bemidji State on Feb. 26 had 1,679 tickets scanned. That was 37 more than the Dec. 4 game against the Gophers.
Explore the data in the interactive graphic below.
Photos: Wisconsin women's hockey team opens WCHA playoffs with victory
Wisconsin's Brette Pettet (20) battles against Bemidji State's Paige Beebe (18), Taylor Larson (4) and Graysen Myers during the first period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin's Makenna Webster (8) shoots against Bemidji State goalie Kerigan Dowhy (33) during the first period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin's Nicole LaMantia (21) shoots against Bemidji State goalie Kerigan Dowhy (33) during the first period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin's Caitlin Schneider (15) drives against Bedidji State during the first period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin's Caitlin Schneider (15) drives agaisnt Bemidji State's Gabbie Smith (20) during the first period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin goalie Kennedy Blair (29) agaisnt Bemdji State during the first period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin's Mayson Toft (14) and Bemidji State's Taylor Nelson (8) battle during the first period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin's Brette Pettet (20) shoots against Bemidji State goalie Kerigan Dowhy (33) during the first period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin's Delaney Drake (10) shoots against Bemidji State goalie Kerigan Dowhy (33) during the first period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin's Makenna Webster (8) against Bemidji State's Paige Beebe (18) and Graysen Myers (23) during the first period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin's Maddi Wheeler (28) shoots against Bemidji State goalie Kerigan Dowhy (33) during the first period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin's Caitlin Schneider (15) against Bemidji State during the first period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin goalie Kennedy Blair (29) against Bemidji State's Alyssa Watkins (16) and Taylor Nelson (8) during the first period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Bemidji State's Shelby Breiland (7) crashes into Wisconsin goalie Kennedy Blair (29), Katie Kotlowski (24) and Makenna Webster during the first period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin's Grace Bowlby (13) against Bemidji State during the first period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Bemidji State's Graysen Myers (23) scores against Wisconsin goalie Kennedy Blair (29) during the first period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin's Brette Pettet (20) against Bemidji State's Kendra Fortin (26) during the first period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin's Brette Pettet (20) shoots against Bemidji State's Graysen Myers (23) during the third period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin celebrates their goal against Bemidji State during the third period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin celebrates their goal against Bemidji State during the third period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin's Maddi Wheeler (28) shoots against Bemidji State goalie Kerigan Dowhy (33) during the third period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin's Casey O'Brien (26) against Bemidji State's Claudia Verkerke (6) during the third period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin's Casey O'Brien (26) against Bemidji State during the third period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin's Casey O'Brien (26) against Bemidji State's Kendra Fortin during the third period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin's Sophie Shirley (9) against Bemidji State's Alyssa Watkins (16) and goalie Kerigan Dowhy during the third period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
