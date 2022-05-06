No NCAA women's hockey team had bigger home crowds than Wisconsin but its numbers slipped

Crowd sizes for University of Wisconsin women's hockey games at LaBahn Arena last season fell to the lowest level since 2014-15.

Still, more people watched the Badgers than any other NCAA women's hockey team in 2021-22.

UW came back from the pandemic with an average of 1,447 tickets scanned for 16 non-exhibition home games. Contests in the season before were closed to the public, and UW averaged a record 1,829 fans per game at LaBahn in 2019-20.

The number of tickets scanned when spectators enter the venue represents the actual crowd size. It's often well below the announced attendance and number of tickets sold or distributed.

The Badgers had an average announced attendance of 2,241 last season, best in NCAA women's hockey by more than 800 per game over second-place Minnesota. UW's average of 1,447 ticket scans was higher than its archrival's announced average attendance of 1,421.

UW distributes more tickets for most games than LaBahn's 2,273 capacity because there's always a significant number that don't get used. But the percentage of no-shows in 2021-22 — 41% — was the highest since the Badgers moved to their new home in 2012.

The biggest home crowd of the season was the last one and one of only two that wasn't announced as a sellout. The Western Collegiate Hockey Association playoff game against Bemidji State on Feb. 26 had 1,679 tickets scanned. That was 37 more than the Dec. 4 game against the Gophers.

Explore the data in the interactive graphic below.

