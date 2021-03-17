No mystery for Badgers women's hockey team, Ohio State in Frozen Four semifinal

"Nadine does a great job of getting their girls ready to play against us and trying to have a certain style of play," said Roque, who graduated after last season. "Just trying to keep us to the outside. Because the other thing is they've had Braendli there for a while and we've always struggled to score on her."

The team that scores first won four of five Badgers-Buckeyes games this season and 13 of 16 in the past four years. Getting a lead figures Thursday to be a major key considering everything that's on the line.

"After being in the Frozen Four and you see how things can go if you don't get that first goal, sometimes you grip your stick a little tight," Roque said. "After watching (the Badgers) this year, I think they've done a great job of being able to play from down, come back and know they can score if they keep putting pucks on net and keep doing their game."

UW and Ohio State have never faced each other in the NCAA tournament, but the semifinal seems like a logical next step to their budding rivalry.

"Ohio State has developed into a really good competition and battle between us two teams," Shirley said. "... It's been a team that's always been really hard to play against."

