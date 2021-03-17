No mystery for Badgers women's hockey team, Ohio State in Frozen Four semifinal

No one has defeated the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team more in the past four seasons than Ohio State.
No one has downed the Buckeyes more in the same time period than the Badgers.
One of them will earn a spot in the Frozen Four championship game when they play in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Thursday. There's not a lot of mystery around what each will face from a familiar opponent.
The Badgers will have to deal with a determined Buckeyes effort to win the neutral zone and create quick chances from turnovers. Ohio State will face a UW team that can use skill and depth to control long stretches of a game.
"With every game, the little details, if you can do them really well usually you have a better chance to win," Badgers coach Mark Johnson said. "When we've played these guys the last year and a half, the games that we've done that, especially managing the puck, we've had a good chance to win and won those games. The games that we might have had some turnovers in certain areas and given up more scoring opportunities than we generally do, we haven't done that."
The Badgers have lost 17 times since the start of the 2017-18 season. Seven of them have been to the Buckeyes, with the Badgers managing a total of five goals in those defeats.
Ohio State has limited UW to perimeter chances when it has had the upper hand.
"With the way they play defensively they make it hard to get into those scoring areas, to get those good opportunities, those quality opportunities," said Badgers forward Sophie Shirley, who scored twice in Tuesday's 3-0 quarterfinal victory against Providence.
UW is 9-7-3 against Ohio State in the past four seasons, and the teams have played overtime for the Western Collegiate Hockey Association playoff championship in each of the past two seasons.
The Buckeyes won their first title in 2020 and the Badgers got revenge earlier this month to take a 3-2 lead in the season series.
"We get an opportunity to punch back," Ohio State coach Nadine Muzerall said. "Losing in overtime leaves a bitter taste in everybody's mouth so I'm hoping our team has a bit of momentum for that.
"We know each other very well. We know their key players. We know some of their weaknesses and their strengths as I'm sure they do ours."
One memorable game that's emblematic of how the series between the teams has gone of late saw the Badgers frustrated to score in front of an announced crowd of more than 14,000 fans at the Kohl Center last season.
Abby Roque finally got the puck past Buckeyes goalie Andrea Braendli in the third period of a 1-1 tie. The Badgers got the extra point in the standings with a Britta Curl score in 3-on-3 overtime.
"Nadine does a great job of getting their girls ready to play against us and trying to have a certain style of play," said Roque, who graduated after last season. "Just trying to keep us to the outside. Because the other thing is they've had Braendli there for a while and we've always struggled to score on her."
The team that scores first won four of five Badgers-Buckeyes games this season and 13 of 16 in the past four years. Getting a lead figures Thursday to be a major key considering everything that's on the line.
"After being in the Frozen Four and you see how things can go if you don't get that first goal, sometimes you grip your stick a little tight," Roque said. "After watching (the Badgers) this year, I think they've done a great job of being able to play from down, come back and know they can score if they keep putting pucks on net and keep doing their game."
UW and Ohio State have never faced each other in the NCAA tournament, but the semifinal seems like a logical next step to their budding rivalry.
"Ohio State has developed into a really good competition and battle between us two teams," Shirley said. "... It's been a team that's always been really hard to play against."
