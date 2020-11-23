No movement in national rankings for Badgers hockey teams

A pair of home losses didn't change where the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team sits in the national rankings.

The Badgers stayed at No. 14 in the USCHO.com Division I men's poll on Monday after losing to Michigan last Thursday and Friday.

The Wolverines climbed two spots to No. 4.

Penn State, which plays UW at LaBahn Arena on Monday and Tuesday, fell five places to 15th after opening the season with two losses at Minnesota. The Gophers advanced to No. 8 from No. 11.

Five Big Ten teams are in the top 20, including Ohio State at No. 10.

Here's the full USCHO.com Division I men's poll, with first-place votes in parentheses:

1. North Dakota (30)

2. Boston College (3)

3. Minnesota Duluth

4. Michigan (6)

5. Denver

6. Minnesota State (1)

7. Massachusetts

8. Minnesota

9. Clarkson