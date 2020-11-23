 Skip to main content
No movement in national rankings for Badgers hockey teams
UW HOCKEY

No movement in national rankings for Badgers hockey teams

A pair of home losses didn't change where the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team sits in the national rankings.

The Badgers stayed at No. 14 in the USCHO.com Division I men's poll on Monday after losing to Michigan last Thursday and Friday.

The Wolverines climbed two spots to No. 4.

Penn State, which plays UW at LaBahn Arena on Monday and Tuesday, fell five places to 15th after opening the season with two losses at Minnesota. The Gophers advanced to No. 8 from No. 11.

Five Big Ten teams are in the top 20, including Ohio State at No. 10.

Here's the full USCHO.com Division I men's poll, with first-place votes in parentheses:

1. North Dakota (30)

2. Boston College (3)

3. Minnesota Duluth

4. Michigan (6)

5. Denver

6. Minnesota State (1)

7. Massachusetts

8. Minnesota

9. Clarkson

10. Ohio State

11. UMass Lowell

12. Quinnipiac

13. Providence

14. Wisconsin

15. Penn State

16. Northeastern

17. Western Michigan

18. Bowling Green

19. Bemidji State

20. Boston University

UW women stay No. 1 ahead of opener

The Badgers women's hockey team stayed No. 1 in the USCHO.com Division I women's poll on Monday. They're due to open the season Friday and Saturday at No. 4 Ohio State.

Here's the full USCHO.com Division I women's poll, with first-place votes in parentheses:

1. Wisconsin (11)

2. Northeastern (4)

3. Minnesota

4. Ohio State

5. Clarkson

6. Minnesota Duluth

7. Boston University

8. Boston College

9. Colgate

10. Mercyhurst

