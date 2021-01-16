No mercy: Badgers overwhelm short-handed Arizona State behind 3 first-period goals

The University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team could understand what Arizona State was going through Saturday with two players sidelined because of COVID-19.

Seven weeks earlier, the Badgers played short-handed against the Sun Devils because of a positive test and associated quarantines, losing a pair of games.

Don’t confuse understanding with sympathy or a willingness by UW to let up in a non-conference series opener delayed by a day because of Arizona State’s coronavirus issues.

A three-goal first period and complete effort showed the 12th-ranked Badgers weren’t in a mood to back off on Saturday in a 4-0 victory over the Sun Devils at LaBahn Arena.

“I don’t sympathize with them at all,” Badgers senior defenseman Tyler Inamoto said. “We went through the same thing when they played us earlier, and that left a bad taste in our mouth. ... It’s a tough time but we’re not going to show any mercy to any team if they’re short-handed. We’re there to win.”

Jack Gorniak, Josh Ess and Ty Pelton-Byce scored in the opening period, and Cameron Rowe had to make only 11 saves for his first collegiate shutout.