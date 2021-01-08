No intimidation for Badgers men's hockey against No. 1 Minnesota: 'They haven't played us yet'

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

If it wants to be the one to break Minnesota's streak of 12 consecutive victories dating to last season, UW can't afford turnovers or a lot of penalties, Granato said.

"You can't get on your heels and let them come at you," he said. "Let's face it: No matter when you play or who you play, puck decisions are a huge part of our game. If you decide you want to try to beat Minnesota 1-on-1 you're walking into a 1-on-3 with how they play. And that puck is going to be turned your way and you're going to have to defend and it puts your team in a compromised position defensively."

Taking advantage of those situations is part of what has made Minnesota 10-0 for the first time since 1939-40, when the Badgers' program was in the fifth year of a 28-year hiatus. That Gophers team finished 18-0 and as AAU champions with a defenseman named John Mariucci; the longtime coach's name has graced at least part of the Gophers' home since 1985.

"You can see that they've got a really good character, commitment on that team right now," Pelton-Byce said. "They're playing really well with the little things they're doing when we watch video against them — the way they spot pucks, the way they hunt on the forecheck, the way they defend."