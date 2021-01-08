No intimidation for Badgers men's hockey against No. 1 Minnesota: 'They haven't played us yet'

The numbers show Minnesota has earned the swagger it carries into LaBahn Arena for its first series with the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team of the season.
The Golden Gophers have won their first 10 games for the first time in 81 years. They're atop the national rankings with the best goaltender in NCAA men's hockey and a style that has conceded the fewest power plays per game.
Intimidating? Not to the 12th-ranked Badgers, who had a noticeable strut to their verbal steps ahead of the Saturday opening of the rivalry series.
"They're off to a hot start," senior left wing Linus Weissbach said, "but they haven't played us yet."
A Minnesota-UW series invariably brings energy passed down through years of hype and history between the teams. Heap on a little more this weekend with the Gophers at No. 1 and looking to extend a unblemished record and the Badgers hoping to set a positive course for the second phase of the season.
"They have a great team, obviously, but we're going to have everybody back now," senior center Ty Pelton-Byce said. "We were playing pretty well at the end of the first half. I think we've got a lot of guys that have a feeling that we can keep up with them for sure, if not be a little better than them."
The games are the Badgers' first against a No. 1 team since they split with Notre Dame in January 2018. A 5-0 UW victory came at the United Center in Chicago and ended the Fighting Irish's 16-game winning streak.
Overall, the Badgers are 14-19-2 against teams ranked No. 1 by USCHO.com since that poll started in the fall of 1997. At home, they're 9-9-2. At home against No. 1 Minnesota, they're 4-2, including two victories in February 2014 when they were ranked 12th.
UW coach Tony Granato connected some dots between the 2017-18 Notre Dame team that the Badgers temporarily derailed and this season's Gophers. In goaltending: Minnesota's Jack LaFontaine leads the country with a .965 save percentage. In discipline: The Gophers allow a national-low average of 2.1 power plays per game.
"They don't give you free chances," Granato said. "They're very patient with how they play. ... They don't get rattled. They stick to their game plan."
It'll be up to the Badgers to find a way to disrupt the Gophers, something that hasn't been easy for opponents to date. Minnesota didn't trail in its first eight games and when it did in games against Arizona State last Sunday and Monday, it calmly took control back.
"We are going to get punched in the nose one of these nights and then we're going to find out how we respond after what we've done," Gophers coach Bob Motzko said. "We got punched in the nose (Monday) night. And those are lessons we have to have by playoff time and we're going to get them. The speed limit January to February really starts amping up and we're excited for that."
If it wants to be the one to break Minnesota's streak of 12 consecutive victories dating to last season, UW can't afford turnovers or a lot of penalties, Granato said.
"You can't get on your heels and let them come at you," he said. "Let's face it: No matter when you play or who you play, puck decisions are a huge part of our game. If you decide you want to try to beat Minnesota 1-on-1 you're walking into a 1-on-3 with how they play. And that puck is going to be turned your way and you're going to have to defend and it puts your team in a compromised position defensively."
Taking advantage of those situations is part of what has made Minnesota 10-0 for the first time since 1939-40, when the Badgers' program was in the fifth year of a 28-year hiatus. That Gophers team finished 18-0 and as AAU champions with a defenseman named John Mariucci; the longtime coach's name has graced at least part of the Gophers' home since 1985.
"You can see that they've got a really good character, commitment on that team right now," Pelton-Byce said. "They're playing really well with the little things they're doing when we watch video against them — the way they spot pucks, the way they hunt on the forecheck, the way they defend."
Two Badgers forwards and three Gophers defensemen are moving from one border rivalry to another with the series. UW's Cole Caufield and Minnesota's Brock Faber, Ryan Johnson and Jackson LaCombe won World Junior Championship gold medals with the U.S. on Tuesday against the Badgers' Dylan Holloway of Canada.
All were expected to be part of the series after returning from Edmonton, Alberta, as long as COVID-19 testing results cooperated. For UW, that means the full complement of forwards should be available for the first time since Nov. 14, when it finished a season-opening sweep at Notre Dame.
Granato cautioned the restoration of depth doesn't necessarily smooth the path for the Badgers, who were 5-5 overall in the first phase of the season and are in second place behind Minnesota in the Big Ten.
It's a nice change, however, Pelton-Byce said.
"Having those two guys back, especially those two who are game breakers, who can make a play at any time, it gives you just that little extra thing in the back pocket if not all the time to just give you a little bit more confidence in the way we're playing," he said.