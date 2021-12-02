No end to offensive struggles as Wisconsin gets blanked again in exhibition loss to U.S. Under-18 Team

It was a cool moment for Ben Garrity but it was just that — a moment.

The University of Wisconsin men’s hockey third-string goaltender got tapped for his first time being introduced as part of the starting lineup Thursday night before an exhibition game at the Kohl Center.

The skilled U.S. Under-18 Team wasn’t in the mood to be accommodating of a good story.

Rutger McGroarty found himself alone at the right post for a tap-in just 29 seconds into the game on a play where UW defenders didn’t give Garrity much of a chance.

The youngsters added on from there for a 4-0 victory against a Badgers team that seemed to be going through the motions at times.

The lack of defensive coverage on the first shift of the game and making Garrity face four breakaways in his first start for the team told how little UW players were willing to give in an exhibition, coach Tony Granato said.

“I wanted us to gain some confidence and some momentum heading into next week,” he said. “But we’re going to have to do it a different way now. We’re going to have to do it through practice and through some intensity and battles to get refocused for what we’re going to face next week.”