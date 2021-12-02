No end to offensive struggles as Wisconsin gets blanked again in exhibition loss to U.S. Under-18 Team

It was a cool moment for Ben Garrity but it was just that — a moment.
The University of Wisconsin men’s hockey third-string goaltender got tapped for his first time being introduced as part of the starting lineup Thursday night before an exhibition game at the Kohl Center.
The skilled U.S. Under-18 Team wasn’t in the mood to be accommodating of a good story.
Rutger McGroarty found himself alone at the right post for a tap-in just 29 seconds into the game on a play where UW defenders didn’t give Garrity much of a chance.
The youngsters added on from there for a 4-0 victory against a Badgers team that seemed to be going through the motions at times.
The lack of defensive coverage on the first shift of the game and making Garrity face four breakaways in his first start for the team told how little UW players were willing to give in an exhibition, coach Tony Granato said.
“I wanted us to gain some confidence and some momentum heading into next week,” he said. “But we’re going to have to do it a different way now. We’re going to have to do it through practice and through some intensity and battles to get refocused for what we’re going to face next week.”
Granato, whose team has gone winless in the last seven games that count, was dispirited in discussing another shutout loss that won’t go against the Badgers’ record. UW scored only one goal last week against Clarkson.
“I’m not going to give them an excuse and use a few guys being ill and out of the lineup,” he said. “We’ve got enough healthy bodies, enough guys that should have wanted to play and do well.”
Garrity didn’t play in his freshman season and appeared briefly as the third Badgers goalie in a 5-1 loss to Michigan Tech on Oct. 9 for his collegiate debut. He didn’t face a shot that night but was in for a lot more of a challenge Thursday.
He stopped three of the four breakaways he faced or the score could have been more lopsided against a team of 16- and 17-year-olds on their way to Division I colleges.
Logan Cooley, a Notre Dame recruit who’s pegged as a first-round NHL draft pick next summer, beat Garrity on the second one after the center blew past UW’s Mathieu De St. Phalle in a neutral-zone race for the puck during a Badgers power play.
A minute earlier, Garrity got his blocker on Devin Kaplan’s 1-on-1 try. Hudson native Isaac Howard tried to mimic Cooley with a shot through the pads on a second-period breakaway but the goalie sticked the puck away.
Garrity denied another short-handed breakaway try in the game’s final seconds by Frank Nazar III.
“I’ve been ready all year and just waiting for that call,” Garrity said.
Allowing four solo rushes was a sign of a sloppy effort by Badgers players in front of the goaltender.
“I think it went pretty well,” Garrity said of stopping three of them. “Obviously, I wish I had them all.”
Granato said leading up to the game that Badgers players who don’t normally get a lot of playing time — Garrity chief among them — would get their chance Thursday. But he emphasized that the exhibition game was an opening to work on things that have been deficient during a 4-11-1 start to the season.
There were more chances to score and more power-play opportunities but the results — no goals, 0-for-5 with the man advantage and one short-handed goal allowed — stayed on course for how they’ve gone for most of the season.
De St. Phalle fed Dominick Mersch in the slot for what looked like a sure thing in the second period. Mersch flubbed the shot and the puck went wide.
A Ryder Donovan rebound attempt hit fallen U.S. goaltender Dylan Silverstein in the pads. Tarek Baker and Sam Stange had shots hit iron.
Silverstein, a Boston College recruit, made 42 saves for his second shutout of a Big Ten team this season. He also blanked Michigan State on Oct. 2 but needed only 26 saves that night.
Janesville native returns
Janesville native Jonah Aegerter played his fourth game for the Under-18 team as a replacement player. His Janesville Jets teammates and coaches were at the Kohl Center to see the forward, who has nine points in 17 games for the North American Hockey League team.
U.S. Under-18 Team 2 0 2 — 4
Wisconsin 0 0 0 — 0
First period: US — McGroarty (Hutson), :29; Cooley (Snuggerud, Brzustewicz), 13:14 (sh). Penalties: Cooley, US, 8:43; Leddy, US, 11:25; Mersch, W, 17:16.
Second period penalties: Brzustewicz, US, 5:07; Kaplan, US, 17:48.
Third period: US — Smith (Howard, Cooley), :53; Howard (Brzustewicz, Duke), 1:10. Penalties: R. Donovan, W, 7:47; Mersch, W, 11:11; Leddy, US, 17:42.
Saves: US (Silverstein 13-20-9) 42; W (Garrity 11-7-8) 26. Power plays: US 0-for-3; W 0-for-5. Att. — 8,335.