Bouncing back from a split on the road against Minnesota, the top-ranked University of Wisconsin women's hockey team regained some footing at LaBahn Arena.
Scoring twice in the first and third periods, the Badgers (22-3, 12-3 Western Collegiate Hockey Association) rolled to a 5-0 victory over St. Cloud State to open their weekend series Friday night.
Junior Kristen Campbell entered leading the nation in wins and goals-against average (1.22) but had not posted a clean sheet in 10 games since a three-game stretch in November. She needed to make just 14 saves, watching as teammates poured 44 shots on net against St. Cloud (8-17-2, 3-13) to improve to 22-3. The shutout was the 17th of her career at UW, tying her for fifth place on the school's all-time list.
“It feels good. I think Kristen (Campbell) held a really good game back there," said junior Mekenzie Steffen, who scored two goals. "They did have some really good chances when they got them, and I thought she kept us in the game a couple times, so we played really well defensively.”
The win was the 18th straight for UW over St. Cloud State, and 40th in the past 41 meetings with the Huskies.
Junior Alexis Mauermann and senior Sophia Shaver each scored in the first period, Steffen scored at the close of the second period and a minute into the third, and freshman Sophie Shirley provided a capper just six seconds later — the fastest back-to-back goals in program history.
“That was unreal. I think that must be a record of some sort," Steffen said. "We had a lot of momentum going, and then we had those two quick goals, and I think that really lifted our spirits for the rest of the game.”
It was Steffen's first career multi-goal outing.
“Honestly, I was just throwing the pucks to the net. We had a lot of bodies out front, and they ended up going in, so I was pretty happy,” Steffen said.
Senior Annie Pankowski recorded assists on each of the Badgers’ first two goals, giving her 100 for her career. She is the seventh Badger in history to reach that milestone.
“I thought we got a lot of pucks to the net and we competed for the full 60 minutes," Steffen said. "Coach talked about that before the game and I really thought we brought our A-game today and it showed out there.”