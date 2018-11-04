Junior Abby Roque scored a power-play goal 8 minutes into the game and added an assist as the top-ranked University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team beat host Minnesota State 2-0 on Saturday in Mankato.
Kristen Campbell made 15 saves for her second shutout of the season as the Badgers (11-1-0, 5-1-0-0 Western Collegiate Hockey Association) completed a weekend sweep of the Mavericks (4-5-1, 2-5-1-1).
UW extended its winning streak against Minnesota State to 23 games. The last time the Badgers, who won 2-1 on Friday night, fell to the Mavericks was in the first round of the 2014 WHCA playoffs.
“Everybody knew their role and needed to come out hard and that’s why we got the two wins,” Roque said.
Roque recorded her WCHA-best fourth power-play goal to give the Badgers the quick lead. After her one-time attempt was denied by Mavericks goalie Abigail Levy, Roque collected the puck, skated behind the net and launched a backhanded shot into the goal.
Four minutes into the second period, freshman Sophie Shirley tallied her team-leading seventh goal of the year off assists from Roque and Grace Bowlby.
In the waning minutes of the third period, UW was on a 5-on-3 penalty kill for more than a minute but held the MSU power play in check.
Wrestling
Sophomore Evan Wick, junior Tristan Moran and freshman Trent Hillger all won first-place matches in the Open Division, and three Badgers stood atop the podium in the Freshman/Sophomore Division at the Cyclone Open in Ames, Iowa.
Wick defeated No. 7-ranked Bryce Steiert of Northern Iowa 3-2 at 165 pounds.
At 141 pounds, Moran pinned No. 8 ranked Josh Alber of Northern Iowa to secure his first tournament championship as a Badger. At heavyweight, Hillger won his first two matches with major decisions and then won the finale 5-0.
UW’s victories in the Freshman-Sophomore Division came from freshmen Drew Scharenbrock (149), Tyler Dow (165) and Jared Krattiger (184).