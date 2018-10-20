The No. 2 Badgers fell behind five minutes into the game, but freshman Sophie Shirley and juniors Abby Roque and Alexis Mauermann responded in the first period en route to a nail-biting 4-3 victory over Princeton at LaBahn Arena.
The Badgers (7-0), who also got a second goal from Shirley in the third period, extended their unbeaten streak at home to 34 games. It was the first time the Badgers faced the Tigers (0-1-0). It was the season opener for the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference (ECAC) squad.
“We were excited for tonight’s matchup,” UW coach Mark Johnson said. “Princeton played well, fought hard and hung around the whole game. It was a good test for us on how to manage a game and get to the finish line.”
After a scoreless second, Princeton grabbed its second goal of the game at the 6:37 mark of the third. UW was quick to respond as Shirley, Roque and senior Sam Cogan combined for a tic-tac-toe goal that proved to the game-winner with 9 minutes to go in the period.
Princeton scored with 5 minutes remaining to cut the UW lead to one, but the Badgers held off a furious Princeton attack.
“When they scored their second goal it woke us up a bit,” Shirley said. “Once we got back to getting shots on goal and playing our style, everything fell into place.”
Junior Kristen Campbell (7-0) made 16 saves for the Badgers, who had a 28-19 advantage in shots on goal.
Men’s soccer
Freshman Noah Melick beat the goalkeeper at 107:37 with a low drive from 20 yards out and the Badgers prevailed over Michigan 1-0 in two overtimes at McClimon Field.
The victory was the fourth by a 1-0 score this season for the Badgers (7-5-2, 4-2 Big Ten).
Junior Duncan Story assisted on the winner, Melick’s third conversion of the season.
Michigan (9-4-1, 3-2-1) had more shots (14-9), though each team put five shots on goal, and more corner kicks (11-4). But junior Dean Cowdroy (four saves) posted the clean sheet for UW.
The Wolverines have lost three of their past four matches.
The Badgers play at Northwestern on Wednesday before closing out the regular season against Ohio State at 3 p.m. on Oct. 28 at McClimon Field.