Sophomore Brette Pettet and freshman Britta Curl each scored second-period goals and goalie Kristen Campbell made it hold up as the top-ranked University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team defeated host Minnesota State 2-1 on Friday night in Mankato.
Campbell, a junior, made 16 saves for the Badgers (10-1-0, 4-1-0-0 Western Collegiate Hockey Association), including six in the third period when the Mavericks (4-4-1, 2-4-1-1) scored midway through.
The victory was UW’s 22nd in a row over the Mavericks. The teams wrap up their series at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Junior Mekenzie Steffen assisted on both UW goals. Senior Maddie Rolfes also assisted on Pettet’s goal on the power play. Freshman Sophie Shirley also assisted on Curl’s goal.
UW outshot Minnesota State 34-17 and had a 14-3 advantage during the second period.
UW’s penalty kill was solid, going a perfect 4-for-4. Up 2-1 with just over five minutes to go, UW had to kill off a penalty and thwarted several Maverick chances while a player down.
“Well we were good in some areas, our face-offs were just OK, but I thought especially in the second period Britta Curl had three blocked shots on the penalty kill,” UW coach Mark Johnson said.
Johnson said the Badgers were solid throughout, minus the brief letdown.
“I thought the entire game, other than 3-4 minutes of the third period, we really played well,” Johnson said.
Men’s soccer
UW, the No. 2 seed which opens the Big Ten Conference tournament with a noon quarterfinal match at home on Sunday against No. 7 seed Rutgers, scored six All-Big Ten honors, the league announced.
Junior midfielder Mitch Guitar and junior defender Robin Olofsson were named to the second team, while three others — Andrew Akindele, Noah Melick and Zach Klancnik — were selected to the freshman team.
Senior captain Isaac Schlenker was given the sportsmanship award.
Swimming
Juniors Megan Doty (200 individual medley) and Beata Nelson (200 backstroke) posted victories, but the No. 14 women dropped dual-meet decisions to Tennessee (206.5-92.5) and host Purdue (155-140) in West Lafayette, Indiana.
Sophomore MJ Mao won the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke leading the 24th-ranked men’s team in losses to No 15 Tennessee (204-96) and No. 25 Purdue (162.5-136.5). Fresh off his Big Ten Swimmer of the Week honor, junior Cam Tysoe was victorious with a Big Ten-leading mark in the 200 backstroke (1:45.14).