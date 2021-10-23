 Skip to main content
No. 1 Badgers women's hockey team overcomes No. 2 Ohio State with second-period goals
UW WOMEN'S HOCKEY

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team has been stymied by Ohio State's Andrea Braendli in the past, and it looked for a time Saturday like the goaltender was going to do it again.

The second period changed that, and the top-ranked Badgers continued their unbeaten start to the season.

Casey O'Brien's redirection late in the second period gave UW the lead for good in a 3-1 victory against No. 2 Ohio State at LaBahn Arena.

The Badgers defeated the Buckeyes in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association playoff championship game and the Frozen Four semifinals last season. Saturday's opener of a conference series didn't carry the same weight but it was just as tightly played.

O'Brien got her stick in the way of Kendra Nealey's shot to change its direction and send it past Braendli for a 2-1 UW lead.

The Badgers' Daryl Watts scored into an empty net late for her 115th career goal, putting her in the all-time top 10 for NCAA women's hockey.

Braendli made a career-high 52 saves against the Badgers in a 1-1 tie in February 2019 and blanked UW to win the 2020 WCHA playoff title in overtime.

She stopped 12 shots in the opening period Saturday but UW got goals by Grace Bowlby and O'Brien to go ahead in a second period where it tilted the puck possession.

Bowlby scored her first of the season less than two minutes into the period when Braendli saved her shot but it rebounded in off Buckeyes forward Gabby Rosenthal.

University of Wisconsin women's hockey defender Nicole LaMantia meets with the media to discuss the upcoming games between the No. 1 Badgers and No. 2 Ohio State.

The Badgers (9-0, 4-0-1-0) had two great chances to equalize in the first period after Rosenthal put the Buckeyes (6-1, 6-1-0-0) ahead. But Sophie Shirley's backhand shot on a rush up the middle hit the right post and Makenna Webster fired high of the net from the slot.

Rosenthal cashed in after the Badgers had trouble getting control of the puck in their own zone. Jenna Buglioni fed her from below the goal line, and Rosenthal beat UW goalie Kennedy Blair to the short side from the left circle.

UW had a 5-on-3 power play for 1:06 with a chance to extend the lead in the third period but Braendli stopped all four shots that got to her.

Blair made four of her 28 saves over the final four minutes as Ohio State put pressure on the UW defense.

