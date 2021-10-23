No. 1 Badgers women's hockey team overcomes No. 2 Ohio State with second-period goals

The Badgers defeated the Buckeyes in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association playoff championship game and the Frozen Four semifinals last season. Saturday's opener of a conference series didn't carry the same weight but it was just as tightly played.
O'Brien got her stick in the way of Kendra Nealey's shot to change its direction and send it past Braendli for a 2-1 UW lead.
The Badgers' Daryl Watts scored into an empty net late for her 115th career goal, putting her in the all-time top 10 for NCAA women's hockey.
Braendli made a career-high 52 saves against the Badgers in a 1-1 tie in February 2019 and blanked UW to win the 2020 WCHA playoff title in overtime.
She stopped 12 shots in the opening period Saturday but UW got goals by Grace Bowlby and O'Brien to go ahead in a second period where it tilted the puck possession.
Bowlby scored her first of the season less than two minutes into the period when Braendli saved her shot but it rebounded in off Buckeyes forward Gabby Rosenthal.
The Badgers (9-0, 4-0-1-0) had two great chances to equalize in the first period after Rosenthal put the Buckeyes (6-1, 6-1-0-0) ahead. But Sophie Shirley's backhand shot on a rush up the middle hit the right post and Makenna Webster fired high of the net from the slot.
Rosenthal cashed in after the Badgers had trouble getting control of the puck in their own zone. Jenna Buglioni fed her from below the goal line, and Rosenthal beat UW goalie Kennedy Blair to the short side from the left circle.