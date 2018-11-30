Two weeks ago, the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team played the No. 6 team in the national rankings and was comprehensively wiped out …
Brock Caufield scored twice for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, but No. 6 Penn State scored late in the second period to force a 3-3 tie on Friday at the Kohl Center. The Nittany Lions won the extra Big Ten Conference point when Alex Limoges scored in the sixth round of a sudden-death shootout.
Three stars
No. 3: Badgers goalie Daniel Lebedeff made 15 of his 37 saves in the third period and overtime.
No. 2: Evan Barratt scored one breakaway goal and set up another for Penn State.
No. 1: Brock Caufield recorded his first collegiate multiple-goal game.
Up next
The Badgers and Nittany Lions close the series at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Pregame
The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team tries to end a four-game winless streak when it hosts No. 6 Penn State at the Kohl Center on Friday (7 p.m., Fox Sports Wisconsin, 1310 AM).
The Badgers were swept by Ohio State two weeks ago and tied Michigan twice last weekend, extending their November record to 1-5-2.
UW won five of six points against the Nittany Lions at the Kohl Center last season after Penn State did the same to the Badgers in State College.
Badgers (5-7-2, 1-3-2-1 Big Ten)
Forwards
Max Zimmer - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson
Jack Gorniak - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe
Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield
Matthew Freytag - Mick Messner - Jason Dhooghe
Jarod Zirbel
Defensemen
Josh Ess - Peter Tischke
K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson
Wyatt Kalynuk - Tyler Inamoto
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
Jack Berry
Johan Blomquist
Nittany Lions (10-3, 2-2)
Forwards
Alex Limoges - Evan Barratt - Liam Folkes
Nate Sucese - Chase Berger - Brandon Biro
Aarne Talvitie - Nikita Pavlychev - Sam Sternschein
Denis Smirnov - Ludvig Larsson - Max Sauve
Blake Gober
Defensemen
Cole Hults - Paul DeNaples
Kris Myllari - Derian Hamilton
Kevin Kerr - James Gobetz
Goaltenders
Peyton Jones
Chris Funkey
Oskar Autio