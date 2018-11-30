Try 1 month for 99¢

Brock Caufield scored twice for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, but No. 6 Penn State scored late in the second period to force a 3-3 tie on Friday at the Kohl Center. The Nittany Lions won the extra Big Ten Conference point when Alex Limoges scored in the sixth round of a sudden-death shootout.

Three stars

No. 3: Badgers goalie Daniel Lebedeff made 15 of his 37 saves in the third period and overtime.

No. 2: Evan Barratt scored one breakaway goal and set up another for Penn State.

No. 1: Brock Caufield recorded his first collegiate multiple-goal game.

Up next

The Badgers and Nittany Lions close the series at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team tries to end a four-game winless streak when it hosts No. 6 Penn State at the Kohl Center on Friday (7 p.m., Fox Sports Wisconsin, 1310 AM).

The Badgers were swept by Ohio State two weeks ago and tied Michigan twice last weekend, extending their November record to 1-5-2.

UW won five of six points against the Nittany Lions at the Kohl Center last season after Penn State did the same to the Badgers in State College.

Badgers (5-7-2, 1-3-2-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Max Zimmer - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson

Jack Gorniak - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe

Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield

Matthew Freytag - Mick Messner - Jason Dhooghe

Jarod Zirbel

Defensemen

Josh Ess - Peter Tischke

K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson

Wyatt Kalynuk - Tyler Inamoto

Goaltenders

Daniel Lebedeff

Jack Berry

Johan Blomquist

Nittany Lions (10-3, 2-2)

Forwards

Alex Limoges - Evan Barratt - Liam Folkes

Nate Sucese - Chase Berger - Brandon Biro

Aarne Talvitie - Nikita Pavlychev - Sam Sternschein

Denis Smirnov - Ludvig Larsson - Max Sauve

Blake Gober

Defensemen

Cole Hults - Paul DeNaples

Kris Myllari - Derian Hamilton

Kevin Kerr - James Gobetz

Goaltenders

Peyton Jones

Chris Funkey

Oskar Autio

Todd D. Milewski covers Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey and the UW Athletic Department for the Wisconsin State Journal.

