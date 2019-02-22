STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — No. 19 Penn State scored the last six goals after the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team forged a second-period tie, and the Nittany Lions ran away with an 8-2 victory over the Badgers on Friday at Pegula Ice Arena. Goals by Mick Messner and Wyatt Kalynuk erased Penn State's 2-0 lead, but Denis Smirnov and Stoughton's Cole Hults scored 1:17 apart for the Nittany Lions.
Three stars
No. 3: Brandon Biro scored twice, the first and last goals for Penn State.
No. 2: Cole Hults' goal made it 4-2, and he added two assists.
No. 1: The second of Denis Smirnov's two goals restored Penn State's lead just 2:05 after the Badgers tied the game.
Up next
The Badgers and Nittany Lions close the series at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Pregame
The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team looks to keep an unbeaten streak against Penn State alive when it plays the 19th-ranked Nittany Lions on Friday at Pegula Ice Arena (5:30 p.m., BTN, 1310 AM).
UW has gone five games without a loss in the series against Penn State (2-0-3), the longest stretch since the Badgers won all five games in the teams' 2013-14 season.
This season, however, UW is 4-8-2 since claiming four points in a series against the Nittany Lions at the Kohl Center on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.
Tyler Inamoto returns to the Badgers' lineup after missing last Saturday's 5-2 loss at Notre Dame with a hip injury.
Badgers (10-15-5, 6-9-5-2 Big Ten)
Forwards
Jack Gorniak - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson
Linus Weissbach - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe
Jason Dhooghe - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield
Matthew Freytag - Mick Messner - Max Zimmer
Roman Ahcan
Defensemen
Tyler Inamoto - Wyatt Kalynuk
Jesper Peltonen - Ty Emberson
Josh Ess - Peter Tischke
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
Johan Blomquist
Nittany Lions (17-11-2, 8-10-1-1)
Forwards
Alec Marsh - Chase Berger - Brandon Biro
Denis Smirnov - Ludvig Larsson - Nate Sucese
Liam Folkes - Alex Limoges - Adam Pilewicz
Blake Gober - Nikita Pavlychev - Sam Sternschein
Defensemen
Cole Hults - Paul DeNaples
Kevin Kerr - Alex Stevens
Kris Myllari - Evan Bell
Derian Hamilton
Goaltenders
Peyton Jones
Chris Funkey
Oskar Autio