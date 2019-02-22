Try 1 month for 99¢

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — No. 19 Penn State scored the last six goals after the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team forged a second-period tie, and the Nittany Lions ran away with an 8-2 victory over the Badgers on Friday at Pegula Ice Arena. Goals by Mick Messner and Wyatt Kalynuk erased Penn State's 2-0 lead, but Denis Smirnov and Stoughton's Cole Hults scored 1:17 apart for the Nittany Lions.

Three stars

No. 3: Brandon Biro scored twice, the first and last goals for Penn State.

No. 2: Cole Hults' goal made it 4-2, and he added two assists.

No. 1: The second of Denis Smirnov's two goals restored Penn State's lead just 2:05 after the Badgers tied the game.

Up next

The Badgers and Nittany Lions close the series at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team looks to keep an unbeaten streak against Penn State alive when it plays the 19th-ranked Nittany Lions on Friday at Pegula Ice Arena (5:30 p.m., BTN, 1310 AM).

UW has gone five games without a loss in the series against Penn State (2-0-3), the longest stretch since the Badgers won all five games in the teams' 2013-14 season.

This season, however, UW is 4-8-2 since claiming four points in a series against the Nittany Lions at the Kohl Center on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

Tyler Inamoto returns to the Badgers' lineup after missing last Saturday's 5-2 loss at Notre Dame with a hip injury.

Badgers (10-15-5, 6-9-5-2 Big Ten)

Forwards

Jack Gorniak - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson

Linus Weissbach - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe

Jason Dhooghe - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield

Matthew Freytag - Mick Messner - Max Zimmer

Roman Ahcan

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Wyatt Kalynuk

Jesper Peltonen - Ty Emberson

Josh Ess - Peter Tischke

Goaltenders

Daniel Lebedeff

Johan Blomquist

Nittany Lions (17-11-2, 8-10-1-1)

Forwards

Alec Marsh - Chase Berger - Brandon Biro

Denis Smirnov - Ludvig Larsson - Nate Sucese

Liam Folkes - Alex Limoges - Adam Pilewicz

Blake Gober - Nikita Pavlychev - Sam Sternschein

Defensemen

Cole Hults - Paul DeNaples

Kevin Kerr - Alex Stevens

Kris Myllari - Evan Bell

Derian Hamilton 

Goaltenders

Peyton Jones

Chris Funkey

Oskar Autio

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Todd D. Milewski covers Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey and the UW Athletic Department for the Wisconsin State Journal.

View comments