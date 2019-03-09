STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Alex Limoges scored twice for the second straight game, and No. 18 Penn State overwhelmed the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team 6-2 on Saturday in Game 2 of a best-of-three Big Ten Conference quarterfinal series at Pegula Ice Arena. The Nittany Lions forced Game 3 on Sunday by outshooting the Badgers 51-26.
Three stars
No. 3: Brandon Biro had a goal and an assist in Penn State's four-goal second period.
No. 2: Liam Folkes had a goal and two assists for the Nittany Lions.
No. 1: Alex Limoges scored twice and added an assist for Penn State.
Up next
The deciding Game 3 between the Badgers and Nittany Lions is at 5 p.m. Sunday at Pegula Ice Arena.
Pregame
The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team looks to continue a good history involving best-of-three series when it plays Saturday's Game 2 of the Big Ten Conference quarterfinal against Penn State at Pegula Ice Arena (5 p.m., no TV, BTN Plus pay stream, 1310 AM).
After Friday's 4-3 victory, the Badgers have won Game 1 of a best-of-three series 23 times since they were instituted in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association in 1988. In the previous 22, they swept 18 times, with two Game 3 wins and two deciding-game losses.
On the road, however, UW is just 3-2 in series after winning the first game, including losses in the last two: in 2011 at Colorado College and 2012 at Denver.
The Badgers have the same lineup as they did Friday. Defensemen Peter Tischke and Wyatt Kalynuk were injured Friday but both are in Saturday's lineup.
Evan Barratt, who hit Kalynuk from behind into the boards at the end of Friday's game, is suspended for Game 2.
See the full lineups below the live blog.
Badgers (14-16-5)
Forwards
Roman Ahcan - Seamus Malone - Sean Dhooghe
Linus Weissbach - Tarek Baker - Jack Gorniak
Max Zimmer - Mick Messner - Matthew Freytag
Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield - Will Johnson
Jarod Zirbel
Defensemen
Wyatt Kalynuk - Ty Emberson
Josh Ess - Peter Tischke
Tyler Inamoto - Jesper Peltonen
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
Jack Berry
Johan Blomquist
Nittany Lions (19-14-2)
Forwards
Liam Folkes - Alex Limoges - Adam Pilewicz
Blake Gober - Nikita Pavlychev - Sam Sternschein
Alec Marsh - Chase Berger - Brandon Biro
Denis Smirnov - Ludvig Larsson - Nate Sucese
Defensemen
Cole Hults - Paul DeNaples
Kevin Kerr - Alex Stevens
Kris Myllari - Evan Bell
James Gobetz
Goaltenders
Peyton Jones
Chris Funkey
Oskar Autio