STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Sam Sternschein broke a third-period tie with his second goal of the series, and No. 12 Penn State completed a two-game sweep of the No. 7 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team with a 4-2 victory on Friday at Pegula Ice Arena.
Three stars
No. 3: Penn State defenseman Cole Hults had two assists and was strong in his own zone.
No. 2: Nikita Pavlychev completed a set of big performances with two assists.
No. 1: Penn State's Sternschein made the difference in the third period with a short-side wrist shot.
Up next
The Badgers travel to Omaha for a non-conference series on Friday and Saturday.
Pregame
The last time the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team lost by five goals or more, it responded a day later with a four-goal victory. The seventh-ranked Badgers will try to repeat that Friday at No. 12 Penn State (5 p.m., BTN, FoxSports.com, 1310 AM).
Thursday's 6-1 loss was the Badgers' largest since an 8-2 loss in the opener of the last regular-season series here, on Feb. 22. UW won the second game 7-3 behind two goals from defenseman Josh Ess and a plus-3 outing by center Tarek Baker.
The Badgers will play Friday without forward Roman Ahcan, who was suspended for one game by the Big Ten Conference earlier Friday for his hit on Denis Smirnov in the third period on Thursday. Smirnov is out of the Penn State lineup.
UW has forward Dylan Holloway back in the lineup after he missed Thursday's game with an undisclosed injury. Liam Folkes is back in for the Nittany Lions.
See the lines below the live blog.
Badgers (4-3, 0-1 Big Ten)
Forwards
Dylan Holloway - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe
Linus Weissbach - Alex Turcotte - Cole Caufield
Brock Caufield - Ty Pelton-Byce - Owen Lindmark
Jack Gorniak - Mick Messner - Ryder Donovan
Dominick Mersch
Defensemen
K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson
Wyatt Kalynuk - Tyler Inamoto
Josh Ess - Mike Vorlicky
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
Jack Berry
Nittany Lions (5-1, 1-0)
Forwards
Brandon Biro - Nate Sucese - Kevin Wall
Alex Limoges - Evan Barratt - Liam Folkes
Aarne Talvitie - Nikita Pavlychev - Sam Sternschein
Tyler Gratton - Connor MacEachern - Connor McMenamin
Defensemen
Cole Hults - Paul DeNaples
Mason Snell - Kris Myllari
Clayton Phillips - James Gobetz
Adam Pilewicz
Goaltenders
Peyton Jones
Oskar Autio
Will Holtforster